All-conference OT enters college football transfer portal after head coaching change

Coastal Carolina finished the 2025 college football season 6-6 (5-3 Sun Belt) and earned another bowl invitation, the program's third straight.

Yet, the season closed amid a big change of leadership as head coach Tim Beck, coach of the Chanticleers since 2023, was dismissed on November 30, and defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson served as the interim for the remainder of the season.

That level of instability has already led to a couple of significant departures in the transfer portal, including former three-star cornerback Zach Cody and now, starting left tackle Nick Del Grande.

On Tuesday, Del Grande's representatives officially announced that he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

NEW: Coastal Carolina all-conference OT Nick Del Grande plans to enter the portal as a grad transfer



The 6-foot-4, 302-pound OL is a three-year starter at LT. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/GViZDQaLDq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 9, 2025

A Landisville, Pennsylvania native who enrolled in 2022, Del Grande quickly developed into a three-year starter at left tackle and earned a preseason All-Sun Belt selection in 2025.

In 2024, he anchored a Coastal Carolina offensive line that led the SBC in fewest sacks allowed with 15 (1.2 per game), which tied for 17th in FBS.

The team also averaged 4.6 yards per carry on the ground, totaling 2,242 yards and 21 TDs, while producing 2,616 yards and 20 TDs through the air.

Those credentials make him a name to watch for programs seeking immediate O-line upgrades.

Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Tad Hudson (12) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Del Grande was a three-star prospect coming out of Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 2022, ranked as the No. 175 OT and No. 35 Pennsylvania prospect by 247Sports.

Before committing to Coastal Carolina, he held more than a dozen offers from several major college football programs, including Army, Buffalo, Kent State, Central Michigan, and East Carolina.

However, his starting experience and All-Sun Belt pedigree should help him attract some mid- to high-level Power 5 interest.

History shows graduate transfers often move swiftly once the portal opens (January 2), but in the lead-up, expect the rumor mill to churn with talk of potential fits.

