A veteran head coach many SEC fans will remember is starting over after losing his job as the college football coaching carousel claims another victim.

Arkansas State has informed Butch Jones of its intention to go in another direction with just two games left in the 2026 regular season, according to multiple reports.

Jones will be removed from his position at the end of the year, but a decision is yet to be made on whether he will finish the season, according to ESPN.

It all went backwards in 2026

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After winning eight games in 2024 and seven more in 2025, the Red Wolves are just 4-6 in the 2026 season, and Jones is 30-43 in six seasons with the school.

Theoretically, Arkansas State can still reach a bowl game, and Jones is 2-1 in the postseason there, but the school clearly lost confidence after he lost two very winnable games against UL Monroe and Coastal Carolina.

The program has real ambitions in football, winning at least part of five Sun Belt championships from 2011 to 2016 with four different coaches at the helm.

Jones went 2-10 in his first season back in 2021, but steadily improved to a 3-9 mark after that, then 6-7, and then 8-5 in 2024.

But the Red Wolves declined in 2025, resulting in a 7-6 campaign that included a 1-4 start. This season, their last four losses are by a combined 19 points.

A veteran college football coach

With coaching experience dating back to 1987, Jones first became a head coach of a program at Central Michigan in 2007, holding the job until 2009 and completing a 27-13 overall record before moving on to Cincinnati.

There, Jones was 23-14 with two first place finishes in the Big East. He then became the head coach at Tennessee, where he went 34-27 across five seasons and went 3-0 in bowl games.

Overall, Jones has a 14-97 career record at his various stops.

Other CFB coaches fired in 2026

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones will become the seventh head coach to lose his job in the 2026 cycle. That includes four Power Four conference programs dismissing their head men.

Scotty Walden: UTEP parted ways with Walden after he went 6-28 in three seasons.

Mike Norvell: Florida State finally pulled the plug after Norvell’s 41-39 stint across seven years.

Phil Longo: Just a two season run at Sam Houston, where Longo went 3-17.

Dave Aranda: A promising start at Baylor ends with Aranda going 40-40.

Dave Doeren: Philip Rivers replaces Doeren, who was 95-70 at NC State in 14 years.

Mike Locksley: Maryland was 0-4 in Big Ten play when Locksley was let go. He was 39-54 in eight years there.

(Thamel)