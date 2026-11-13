Robert Griffin III Set to Interview for High-Profile Head Coaching Job

College football has already seen one former alumnus take a high-profile head coaching job. Now another could be in store at a different Power Four program.

Former Baylor quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is set to interview for the head coaching position at his alma mater, according to On3 Sports.

RGIII is a Baylor legend

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Griffin starred for the Bears from 2008 through 2011, won the school’s first and only Heisman, and currently works for Fox television as a college football analyst.

While he has no college coaching experience, Griffin said that he was “100 percent” interested in the position in comments he made last month.

“If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field but that fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor,” Griffin said on The Dan Patrick Show.

He added: “I would be 100 percent interested .”

Is a reunion at Baylor coming?

How interested is Baylor in Griffin? There apparently was some curiosity from the school’s end, too, according to the ex-quarterback.

Griffin said that he spoke with athletic director Doug MacNamee, the person who made the decision to part ways with former Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda on Oct. 25.

Aranda went 12-2 back in 2021, but finished 40-40 over six-plus seasons at the school.

Griffin won 10 games at Baylor in 2011, finishing that year with 4,293 passing yards while completing more than 72 percent of his passes, scoring 37 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.

He finished with over 10,000 yards passing and 2,254 rushing yards before landing with the Washington Redskins as the No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Another QB becoming a coach?

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News of Griffin taking an interest in a head coaching position comes after former NC State and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers accepted the same job at that school.

And it comes on the heels of several other college football programs bringing on coaches with little experience, but major name recognition.

Bill Belichick leads that cohort after taking the main job at North Carolina. Michael Vick did likewise at Norfolk State, as did DeSean Jackson at Delaware State.

Aside from Belichick, Deion Sanders is the most well known, initially taking over at Jackson State before jumping into the Power Four at Colorado.

(On3)