$15 million college football coach linked to Penn State job opening
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has moved into the center of one of the sport’s biggest November conversations.
The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman noted that Penn State is surveying a wide range of candidates, and that list includes Key, whose five-year contract extension carries significant financial weight and long-term investment for the Yellow Jackets. His rise from program stabilizer to major target on the coaching carousel has unfolded during another successful season in Atlanta.
Key’s connection to Georgia Tech runs deep. He played right guard for the Yellow Jackets from 1997 to 2000, returned to the program as a staff member in 2019, and became the interim leader when Georgia Tech dismissed Geoff Collins early in 2022.
Since then, he has steadily improved the program, earning the full-time role later that fall. His first full season produced a winning record and a bowl appearance. His 2024 and 2025 seasons further pushed those gains, turning the team into an ACC contender and a national factor. Key's initial contract with Georgia Tech was a five-year, $15 million deal. The total of his contract extension, signed in December, did not reveal financial terms.
Reports linking Key to Penn State intensified this week as more outlets noted his rising profile. Another report characterized his candidacy as “hot,” citing a recent interview with Penn State and the program building he has done behind the scenes.
His addition of transfer quarterback Haynes King and consistent roster development have contributed to his appeal. Feldman’s note that Penn State is exploring multiple possibilities has added to the conversation, placing renewed attention on Key’s rapid climb.
Brent Key Addresses Penn State Rumors, Emphasizes Georgia Tech Loyalty
Key directly addressed his situation during remarks shared last week. He said his full commitment remains with Georgia Tech and described the work he has poured into elevating the program. “Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program to get to the point that it is right now,” Key said.
He added that the program’s goal is long-term relevance, not a brief appearance in national discussions. He continued, “So that in turn we can continue three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place to be in that conversation.”
Key also spoke about his personal ties to the school. “Slice me open and see what colors I bleed,” he said while reinforcing his affiliation to the place where he played and now coaches.
His 26-17 record and 19-10 ACC mark highlight a strong trajectory, and the Yellow Jackets are positioned for another postseason path. That success is part of what has driven his market value upward, and it explains why interest continues to build from major programs seeking new leadership.
Georgia Tech will travel for its next matchup as the Yellow Jackets face Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network.