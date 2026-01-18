No. 1 RB strongly linked to two major college football teams

Kemon Spell, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back from McKeesport High School in Pennsylvania, is universally regarded as the No. 1 RB in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Spell’s breakout 2024 season saw him rush for 1,681 yards on just 157 carries (10.7 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns, highlighted by 280- and 274-yard performances in the WPIAL 4A playoffs. He later recorded even larger single-game totals during the 2025 season.

As a result, Spell has accumulated 21 scholarship offers and has been heavily pursued by several national power programs across the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten.

Amid growing speculation about his future, 247Sports’ aggregated Crystal Ball projections currently list Notre Dame as the leader at 66.7%, followed by Penn State at 33.3%.

247Sports lead reporter Brian Dohn recently logged a prediction in favor of Penn State after a lengthy meeting between Spell and new head coach Matt Campbell, noting that Spell is “heavily considering” a recommitment to the Nittany Lions.

Even so, as of Sunday, Notre Dame remains the overall Crystal Ball favorite.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (middle) leads the team onto the field to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Penn State entered the 2025 season with high expectations but suffered a disappointing stretch, leading to the midseason firing of James Franklin on Oct. 12, 2025.

The program then conducted a coaching search and hired Matt Campbell in early December 2025.

Franklin’s dismissal triggered a significant ripple effect in recruiting and rostering, with multiple decommitments and transfers following shortly thereafter, forcing Penn State into a rebuilding phase under its new head coach.

For the Nittany Lions, geographic proximity (Spell is a McKeesport native), a long-standing in-state recruiting pipeline, recent roster churn from NFL departures and portal movement, and Campbell’s need to stabilize the class all make landing a blue-chip running back a clear priority.

Campbell has also met directly with Spell since taking over the program, a development that has added momentum to Penn State’s pursuit.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has sustained interest in Spell through a combination of official and unofficial visits, strong ties to running back coaching, and a long-standing program fit that has historically targeted high-impact, well-rounded backs.

That appeal was on full display during the 2025 season, as junior running back Jeremiyah Love emerged as one of college football’s most productive offensive players.

Love totaled 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 199 carries (6.9 yards per carry), added 280 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist as Notre Dame’s primary offensive weapon under head coach Marcus Freeman.

Spell initially committed to Penn State in August 2024 before reopening his recruitment following James Franklin’s firing, and he has since kept Notre Dame firmly in his top group.

Read More at College Football HQ