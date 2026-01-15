$15 million head coach accepts new role with ESPN after being fired from college football program

Oklahoma State finished the 2025 season 1–11 overall and 0–9 in Big 12 play, and while longtime head coach Mike Gundy opened the year as the program’s leader, he was dismissed after the Cowboys started 1–2, with an interim staff finishing out the season.

The Cowboys’ offense averaged just 14.2 points per game, while the defense allowed roughly 33.3 points per contest in 2025, suffering double-digit losses to Oregon, Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and Kansas.

Oklahoma State fired Gundy on Sept. 23, 2025, after 20 seasons as head coach, with reports citing a $15 million buyout tied to his contract.

Gundy led Oklahoma State from 2005 to 2025, compiling a 170–90 record, delivering the program’s first modern-era Big 12 title in 2011, along with eight double-digit win seasons and 12 bowl victories.

Over two decades, he turned OSU into a consistent Big 12 contender and one of the league’s most stable programs throughout the 2010s and early 2020s.

While he may be away from the college sidelines for now, Gundy’s presence in the sport continues, as he is set to join ESPN’s revived “Coaches Film Room” for the College Football Playoff MegaCast during Monday’s national championship broadcast.

Gundy will appear alongside fellow former head coaches Steve Addazio, Dave Clawson, and Gene Chizik, with Zubin Mehenti hosting and rules analyst Jerry McGinn also on the panel.

This will be one of Gundy’s first major broadcast appearances since his dismissal.

The 2025–26 CFP field advanced to a national championship scheduled for Monday at Hard Rock Stadium, featuring No. 1 Indiana against No. 10 Miami.

Indiana reached the title game with a dominant 56–22 Peach Bowl semifinal win over No. 5 Oregon, while Miami advanced after a dramatic 31–27 Fiesta Bowl victory against No. 6 Ole Miss.

The Indiana–Miami matchup is a clash of styles, pitting the Hoosiers’ juggernaut high-tempo offense and lockdown defense against Miami’s balanced power-run attack, efficient passing game, and aggressive defense.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (3,349 yards, 41 touchdowns, 73% completion rate) leads an offense averaging 42.6 points per game, supported by a defense allowing just 11.1 points per contest.

Miami counters with Carson Beck (3,581 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 73.3% completion rate), an offense scoring 31.6 points per game, and a defense surrendering only 14.0 points per game.

Indiana enters as the favorite in the CFP national championship, listed as roughly an 8.5-point favorite over Miami, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

