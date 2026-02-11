$2.6 million QB projected as ‘ideal partner’ for new NFL coach ahead of 2026 draft

The professional football world is currently transfixed by the finalization of the draft order and the shift in focus toward the upcoming selection process in Pittsburgh.

Following the Seattle Seahawks' dominant Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, scouts and executives have turned their full attention to the next generation of collegiate stars. At the center of every conversation is a towering signal caller who just completed one of the most decorated single seasons in the history of the sport.

This prospect recently led his program to an unprecedented undefeated season and a national title, while earning the highest individual honor in college football. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 225 pounds, he possesses the physical traits that professional scouts covet for a modern offensive system.

His rise from a transfer to the premier player in the nation has transformed his reputation and his financial standing, with his name, image, and likeness valuation reaching $2.6 million last year.

Despite a frenzy of interest from other organizations looking to move to the top of the board, the franchise holding the first pick seems intent on keeping its position. Insiders suggest that no amount of draft capital will convince the team to pass on a player who is viewed as a generational talent at the most important position on the field.

The combination of elite accuracy and the ability to process information quickly makes him the consensus choice to lead a new era for a historic organization.

Raiders, Klint Kubiak envision long-term future with Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders appear locked in on Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the foundational piece for new head coach Klint Kubiak. Analysts like Field Yates believe Mendoza is the "ideal partner" for Kubiak because of his elite arm talent and pocket mobility, as outlined in his recently published 2026 NFL mock draft on ESPN.

During his historic 2025 campaign, Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets have been identified as another suitor interested in trading up to the No. 1 spot, but league sources indicate the Raiders are not entertaining offers. With multiple first-round picks at their disposal, the Jets are desperate for a long-term solution at quarterback to pair with stars like Garrett Wilson.

However, the sentiment throughout the league is that the Raiders recognize the rarity of a prospect like Mendoza and will not risk losing him for any package of picks.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak is the 25th head coach for the franchise after leading the Seattle Seahawks offense to a win in Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza has proven his ability to perform under extreme pressure, showing a level of maturity that separates him from other passers in this class. His creativity when plays break down and his consistent accuracy at all levels of the field point toward a seamless transition to the professional ranks.

As the draft approaches, the Raiders seem prepared to ignore the noise and secure the Heisman winner to define their future. The 2026 NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

Read more on College Football HQ