$2 million transfer QB urged to focus on development after entering portal

DJ Lagway, a consensus five-star quarterback recruit from Willis, Texas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Florida.

While the 2025 season fell short of expectations for both Lagway and the Gators, he still profiles as a high-upside dual-threat quarterback, backed by elite high school recruiting credentials and strong interest across the transfer market.

He also remains among the more marketable players in college football, with his NIL valuation estimated at around $2 million.

Lagway served as Florida’s starting quarterback in 2025, finishing the season with 213 completions on 337 attempts (63.2%) for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, plus 136 rushing yards.

The performance was built on his 2024 freshman season, when he threw for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 59.9% of his passes while adding 101 yards on the ground.

Multiple programs have been linked to Lagway in recent weeks, with Baylor, LSU, Miami, Louisville, Missouri, and Virginia frequently mentioned as logical fits.

He has also reportedly visited Florida State and is scheduled for a trip to Virginia.

Amid the growing speculation, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell weighed in on Lagway’s situation, labeling him “one of the most intriguing prospects” in the portal and emphasizing that quarterback development and coaching support should be central to his next move.

"One of the most intriguing prospects of the transfer portal right now is DJ Lagway," PicKell said. "The thing with DJ Lagway is that he needs to go somewhere that's going to give him the most tutelage and hands-on help with his development as a quarterback."

"According to Pete Nakos, development is a big deal for him wherever he ends up going next," PicKell added. "I think all the physical gifts for Lagway are pretty evident to me. I just feel like he hasn't been developed enough to uh reap the rewards of those gifts."

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway arrived at Florida as a consensus five-star recruit and the top quarterback in the 2024 cycle on several industry boards, backed by a decorated high-school résumé that included MaxPreps Player of the Year honors, massive production, and above-average size and athleticism for the position.

That pedigree explains why multiple programs continue to view him as a salvageable, high-ceiling asset despite inconsistent results at the college level to this point.

Virginia, if the staff emphasizes a clinic-style developmental approach, and Louisville, which has earned a recent reputation for quarterback development, stand out as logical fits due to the potential for structured coaching and a clearer path to playing time.

As a Texas native, Baylor is also a natural option, offering geographic familiarity and the possibility of a lower-pressure environment focused on development.

LSU and Miami present higher-ceiling outcomes, with the ability to showcase Lagway’s arm talent and NIL value, though both would likely come with increased pressure and immediate performance expectations.

Read More at College Football HQ