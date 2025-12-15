It's time to turn our attention to draft season. This year, we start off with a trade at the top of the order. Despite holding the number one selection, the Giants see a lack of blue-chip talent at positions of need. They decide to trade back one spot with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders send a second round pick to New York for the opportunity to draft their quarterback of the future.

1 – Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Projected Trade With Giants: If the Raiders have an opportunity to select their quarterback of the future, it’ll be hard to pass. Mendoza’s growth as a pocket passer projects well to the NFL. The Raiders will need to add offensive line help in addition to Mendoza.

2 – New York Giants: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Trade With Raiders: With the Giants glut of safeties and edge players, it’s difficult to see a defensive selection from New York. They will look to trade back and find offensive talent for their young quarterback. Carnell Tate has the highest floor among the available weapons.

3 – Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

Tennessee needs impact players wherever they can get them. Reese brings speed and explosiveness to a front seven that relies too much on its interior.

4 – Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore – QB, Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Browns will watch these next few weeks with Shedeur Sanders closely. Regardless of their internal scouting, Cleveland needs to add at the quarterback position this offseason.

5 – New York Jets: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

It’ll be interesting to see how high a true blue-chip safety goes in this draft. At this point, there isn’t a quarterback worth taking for the Jets. Downs can quickly earn his captain stripes on this Jets defense.

6 – Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami

The Cardinals take the big-bodied edge setter they haven’t yet found. Bain’s lack of length won’t make him every team’s cup of tea, but Arizona’s fluid defense is a fit.

7 – New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Arizona, the Saints have searched for a larger body on the edge to help in all phases. Faulk might not have the highest ceiling, but you can trust him day one in the NFL.

8 – Washington Commanders: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

McCoy missed 2025 with a knee injury, but he showed enough in 2024 to warrant a high selection. There aren’t many corner prospects with this mix of traits and production against elite competition.

9 – Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

The Bengals need a big, versatile defensive lineman. Woods has the pedigree and size to improve both phases immediately on a porous Cincy defense.

10 – Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

There are rumors that Rob Havenstein could retire at the end of the season. Fano’s strength and production in college make this worth the long-term investment.

11 – Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs have not had a true number one option on the outside since the Tyreek Hill trade. Tyson falling to this point gives Kansas City a dangerous addition in the vertical passing game.

12 – Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The same discussion with Caleb Downs applies to Jeremiyah Love. Love is a downhill, explosive runner. Minnesota hasn’t had a talent like this since Adrian Peterson left town.

13 – Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU



Much like Jermod McCoy, you can’t underestimate productive corner play in the SEC. Miami needs multiple new starters in the secondary.

14 – Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Dallas has lacked a true pass-rush identity ever since Micah Parsons left in August. Bailey brings the speed and explosiveness this unit has missed.

15 – Baltimore Ravens: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson

Clemson DE T.J. Parker reacts after a play during the third quarter against SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Parker didn’t break out in 2025 the way some scouts had hoped, but he still can play early and often at the NFL level. The Ravens need a more consistent edge setter on defense.

16 – Carolina Panthers: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

Much credit to Carolina for the steps this defense has taken in 2025. However, this unit needs a solidifying force up the middle.

17 – Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama

Proctor probably isn’t a day-one starter in the NFL, but his ceiling is uniquely high. Dan Campbell and the Lions can afford to develop a premier offensive line talent.

18 – New York Jets: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I have a hard time seeing Lemon making it past this selection if available. For Aaron Glenn, the comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown is far too clear.

19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Francis Mauigoa – OG, Miami

Tampa Bay’s offensive line depth proved problematic in the first half of the season. Mauigoa gives Tampa a long-term piece on the interior, with the potential to play tackle in a pinch.

20 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

You don’t see this size at receiver returning punts too often. He may not do so in the NFL, but Boston opposite DK Metcalf would create headaches for opposing secondaries.

21 – Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass for a touch down during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, and rumors are swirling about A.J. Brown’s future in Philly. An offense that could use a new physical pass catcher would love Sadiq.

22 – Houston Texans: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State

Houston’s offensive line has played better this season after a disastrous 2024 campaign. However, the unit still needs investment at multiple positions.

23 – Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

Dallas’ secondary has multiple versatile pieces and Terrell would add to that. The Cowboys love corners who hit and drive aggressively to the ball.

24 – Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

The Bills 'run defense is by far their biggest problem heading into playoff football. Kayden McDonald is having an impressive run as college football’s best run defender.

25 – Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell’s length and size will be an interesting test for NFL scouting departments. Arguably, no college player has pressured opposing quarterbacks as consistently as Howell in 2025.

26 – Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

Caleb Banks presents a unique body type and athleticism on the interior. Though he is an older player with injury concerns, Jim Harbaugh would jump at the chance to get more physically imposing.

27 – San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

At some point, there needs to be foresight on this 49ers offensive line. Trent Williams won’t play forever, and the other four positions could certainly be upgraded.

28 – Cleveland Browns: Kevin Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M

NC State Wolfpack WR Kevin Concepcion runs the ball against Georgia Tech in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin will provide solid middle-of-the-field weapons for Dante Moore. A receiver who can stretch the field horizontally will open things up for this heavy personnel offense.

29 – New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagaleilei – EDGE, Oregon

New England’s pass rush has taken great steps in 2025, but it could use an influx of power on the edge. Uiagaleilei is a pro-ready pass rusher who can help the Patriots on early downs.

30 – Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Seattle could use more length and ball skills on the back end to take advantage of a versatile blitz unit. Cisse is a late-season riser who fits perfectly into Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme.

31 – Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

The Rams have a type at corner, and it all starts with speed. Colton Hood’s athletic testing should stand out after an impressive playmaking season in the SEC.

32 – Denver Broncos: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

It’s hard to upgrade a roster that is, at worst, solid at every position. Off-ball linebackers take longer to develop than other positions. It’s worthwhile for the Broncos to invest in a future green-dot player.