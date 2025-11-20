Why Jaxson Dart Gives NY Giants Flexibility in Next Year's Draft
Despite constructing a formidable roster on paper, the New York Giants are 2-9 this season and remain deeply flawed. They have multiple holes, some of which can be filled at the 2026 NFL Draft.
New York will likely pick near the top of the board once again, giving the organization the chance to select a highly touted prospect. Unfortunately, this team is not one player away from contending in the NFC East. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, assuming he indeed remains in his role, may deem it wise to stockpile talent by trading down.
That option warrants serious consideration. Big Blue already has a young quarterback it feels good about in Jaxson Dart and boasts a solid Brian Burns-led pass-rushing group. Other squads may seek to address those needs by making a move for Fernando Mendoza, Rueben Bain Jr., or Ty Simpson.
The Giants could be in a position to help them pursue these players, and the benefits could be significant. They currently occupy the No. 2 slot in the draft (and still have not had a bye week). If they remain in the top five by season's end, an opportunity could present itself.
Two-win squads that are trending toward a second straight last-place finish are typically advised to grab the best player available. They do not have the luxury of getting creative and maneuvering on draft night. But New York is in a unique situation. It can address its most pressing needs later in the first round.
The NY Giants could still add difference-makers if they trade down
Linebacker, cornerback, defensive tackle, and wide receiver are still question marks for this team, and the offensive line could become one yet again if offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor departs in free agency.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke has missed 12 tackles this season, per Pro Football Focus, and the injured Micah McFadden is a free agent. Cornerback Paulson Adebo has underwhelmed and missed a few games due to a knee injury.
The Giants have frighteningly gotten even worse at stopping the run, allowing 149.9 rushing yards per game, and desperately require more reinforcements on the interior defensive line.
A tall receiver could work wonders for Dart and the offense. And a strong presence at tackle or on the inside can keep the O-line sturdy going forward.
Schoen must bolster these areas of concern, and trading down to acquire multiple draft picks could be the best way to do so. If the Giants are head over heels in love with a prospect, then they should probably not mess around.
However, they should be able to find good value toward the back half of the top-10 and beyond. Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II, Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen could each become first-round steals.
Sliding down in the NFL Draft could also allow management to scoop up another impactful player on Day 2.
Although the Giants are stuck in the cellar, they have a decent foundation in place. Now, they must finish this time-consuming rebuild and unveil a winning product.
If they haven't already, fans will eagerly start looking at mock drafts and survey the college football landscape.
