2026 NFL Draft Attendees List: Jeremiyah Love, Ty Simpson Headline Confirmed Prospects

The 2026 NFL draft will take place next to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to April 25.

Every NFL draft presents a life-changing opportunity for yesterday's college football stars. 257 different players will be selected by NFL organizations over the weekend, 32 of which will hear their names called on Thursday night during the first round of the draft.

While it is not a requirement, many of the top prospects each year opt to attend the first round of the NFL draft in person. The NFL unveiled the 16 attendees for the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Quarterback attendees

Former Alabama starter Ty Simpson will be the lone quarterback to attend the first round of the NFL draft in 2026. In his lone season as the Crimson Tide's starter, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, but his decrease in production in the back half of the season due to injury and his overall lack of starting experience present risks for NFL organizations.

While he is considered the second-best quarterback in the class, some draft analysts foresee a possibility in which Simpson slides out of the first round. Former Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis was the last quarterback to attend an NFL draft and fall out of the first round in 2023.

Individual award winners

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Doak Walker Award winner Jeremiyah Love will be in attendance for the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Love finished his three years at Notre Dame with 2,882 rush yards and 36 rush touchdowns.

Widely considered one of the best overall athletes in the draft, Jim Thorpe Award winner Caleb Downs is another attendee projected in the top half of the first round. Between his time at Alabama and Ohio State, the 6-foot, 205-pound safety logged 163 tackles, 10 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Programs with more than one attendee

Five of the 16 attendees at the 2026 NFL draft are from Ohio State. In addition to Downs, linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive lineman Kayden McDonald and linebacker Sonny Styles will represent the Buckeyes on the defensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Carnell Tate will also be in attendance from Ohio State; he finished his college career with 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In addition to Ty Simpson, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor will represent Alabama at the 2026 NFL draft. Like Simpson, Proctor is somewhat of a controversial prospect; he is physically impressive, but questions surround the consistency of his pass protection. The Crimson Tide is hoping to continue its streak of first-round selections in each draft that dates back to 2009.

National championship runner-up Miami is the other program that will see two prospects attend the first round in defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, both of which were consensus All-Americans. The Hurricanes' soundness at the point of attack in 2025 will attract organizations to their prospects in the draft.

Notable programs without attendees

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Fernando Mendoza deciding to stay home, Indiana will not have any members of its national championship team in attendance at the draft. The constant acquisition of older transfers may play a part in the Hoosiers' lack of representation.

2025 SEC champion Georgia is without an NFL draft attendee in 2026. The Bulldogs have consistently produced first-round worthy talent under Kirby Smart, and they should maintain that status with offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. Additionally, much of Georgia's 2025 production is returning for 2026.

Similar to Georgia, Oregon will not be represented among the first round attendees as much of its talent from 2025 is returning for 2026. Quarterback Dante Moore and much of the receiving corps and defensive line will all return from the team that made the College Football Playoff semifinals.