The NFL has a problem. High school football inevitably places its best players in positions with the ball in their hands. Secondarily, if you can’t play with the ball in your hands, you’re asked to go get the ball. Less and less pure offensive linemen are being developed for the college game. This is why we’ve seen the increase in tight ends converting to the tackle position.

It is essential that NFL teams draft offensive linemen when they have opportunities. There aren’t as many as there used to be. The offensive line is a weak-link position group which means it correlates greatly with how good your worst player is. With five spots to fill, it is incredibly difficult to find a full group of high level starters.

Technique

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Fano is a pro ready tackle because of the technique he so maturely sticks to. There are portions of his game that need refinement, but this is a player that can step in day one and add zone blocking ability. He is incredibly comfortable locating his hands and running his feet through contact. Once on the move, Fano rarely gets his hips pointed the wrong way. Often, the swiftness of his motion to his aiming point creates issues for defenders trying to deduce the play call.

As a pass protector, his slide and hand placement are advanced. There are more issues in this area, but they show up in physical limitations. Often, when Fano loses, it’s against quicker rushers. He has trouble against faster rushers matching his feet to his hands . Overall, he needs to be more aggressive in pass protection. There are times where this lack of aggression with his hands shows in the run game as well.

Day One Ability

We’ve seen talented athletes get opportunities early at tackle in the modern NFL. They often can add in the run game, but need work in the pass game. This isn’t a unique development curve, and Fano will be on this path. Aireontae Ersery and Josh Conerly Jr were two examples this past year. They both struggled with more experienced pass rushers before correcting later in the season. A patient team who needs a tackle will draft Fano early.