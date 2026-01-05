Giants land big-time playmaker in updated College Football HQ Mock Draft

The order of the top 18 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft is locked in. With the Raiders and Jets securing the top two picks, it seems likely both will select quarterbacks. How will the rest of Round One fall into place?

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) and Mario Landino (97) celebrate after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have secured the top pick and can now look ahead to an ascending young quarterback talent on his College Football Playoff run. Mendoza’s game has elevated all season, and he has the ability to elevate a franchise.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore – QB, Oregon

Things worked out excellently for the Jets, who will now have the ability to select their franchise quarterback without trading up. Moore fits well with a franchise that already has a top wideout and an ascending offensive line.

Unlike the Jets, Arizona is in a tough spot here. Assuming theyl move on from Kyler Murray, there is no quarterback worth selecting here. Their best option is to bolster the pass rush.

Cam Ward has shown a lot of positive traits over his last month and a half of the 2025 season. Adding a true high-end option on the outside could give this offense a clear identity.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) battle for a passed ball during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Similar to the Titans, the Giants will likely head into 2026 with their second-year first-round quarterback selection under center. Giving Jaxson Dart two rangy, fluid athletes to target along the boundary carries significant upside.

6. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

The quarterback question in Cleveland will loom large this offseason. Let’s assume the Browns address it with Shedeur Sanders and a veteran free agent, then add a blue-chip option in Downs to elevate an already strong defense.

7. Washington Commanders: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

If McCoy’s rehab is progressing well, he could be drafted higher than this. Washington plays a lot of man coverage in its ideal defensive scheme and needs another reliable outside corner with the requisite size.

The Saints have a young quarterback, young weapons, and a solidified offensive line. Imagine plugging a stud running back into this already robust offensive core.

George Karlaftis took a step back in 2025, and Chris Jones is getting older. Kansas City has tried to improve the depth of its pass-rushing unit, but Bain is a surefire way to do so.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Murphy has emerged lately, and Shemar Stewart still has potential, but Cincinnati needs to create an identity on this struggling defense. Rolling out three edge players who weigh over 270 pounds is one way to do that.

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

A version of Mike McDaniel’s offense without Tua Tagovailoa will operate more frequently in big formations and require weapons who can make catches in traffic. Lemon is an incredibly reliable middle-of-the-field target.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

Mauigoa has balled out in the College Football Playoff and would help Dallas rebuild its run-game identity. The Cowboys have long prioritized continual investment in this unit.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) reacts in the in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Rams don’t value the linebacker position as highly as some teams, but with a luxury pick here and Styles available, they could pull the trigger. Styles is a true three-level impact defender.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

There’s a chance Isaiah Likely leaves in free agency, and the explosive element a true H-back brings to this offense is too important to ignore. There is an opportunity for Sadiq to be an eventual upgrade at the position.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Tampa needs someone they can trust to win one-on-one off the edge. Bailey brings an explosive first step that should translate quickly to the NFL.

16. New York Jets: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

This is one of the picks the Jets received for trading away Sauce Gardner. It would be tough to replace Sauce instantly, but Delane should fill an open spot on the outside.

17. Detroit Lions: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Not many teams will consider Howell this highly, but he brings a pass-rush element the Lions currently lack. Dan Campbell values high-motor players, and Howell has one of the best in this draft.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates after stopping a fake punt attempt by Troy Trojans Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering the available positions at this spot and Minnesota’s needs, I wouldn’t be stunned if this becomes a trade-out spot. Terrell has the versatility to play multiple roles in a secondary that needs to replace several players.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

The middle of Carolina’s defense has become super physical this season, and they can continue to build on that identity by adding McDonald. He is an excellent run defender with the space-eating ability to create rush lanes for Derrick Brown.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

DaRon Bland has become a key part of Dallas’ defense, but they need an answer on the other sideline at cornerback. Hood would give the Cowboys more speed at the position and another player comfortable moving around pre-snap.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This has become a favorite fit of mine because of the potential of lining up a six-foot-four, 210-pound Boston opposite the slightly larger DK Metcalf. An easy way to create headaches for coordinators is to present them with ridiculous physical challenges.

The injuries the Chargers have dealt with up front have prevented their offensive line from fully protecting Justin Herbert. Even without the injuries, there’s still work to be done on this interior, and Jim Harbaugh will want it shored up.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

We’ve seen Howie Roseman invest in high-round tackles for depth in past seasons. Lane Johnson won’t play forever, and the Eagles could use better depth at the position regardless.

24. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

Part of Buffalo’s problem stopping the run is that their interior defensive line consists of extreme body types in both directions. Woods splits the difference and gives the Bills a player who can both affect the passer and control space.

25. Chicago Bears: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen how important adding cornerback depth will be for the Bears this offseason. Brandon Cisse had an excellent season at South Carolina against top SEC competition.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Proctor has all the tools to become an elite offensive lineman at the NFL level. He had a turbulent time at Alabama, but working with Kyle Shanahan and Trent Williams could help correct that.

27. Houston Texans: Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa

Dunker adds to a slowly rebuilding Houston offensive line that wants to establish a strong running game. He played tackle in college and could end up at guard or center for the Texans.

28. Cleveland Browns: Trevor Goosby – OT, Texas

Cleveland’s tackle depth was really tested this year and they will need long term answers. Goosby adds another massive option to a room that already has the six-foot-eight 374-pound Dawand Jones.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

Lomu is a young, developmental tackle from a school that has produced numerous successful NFL linemen. Sean McVay understands the importance of building a pipeline of offensive line talent through top selections.

30. New England Patriots: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

Mike Vrabel will want a commander in the middle of his defense to call plays and develop alongside the entire unit. Allen has all the tools necessary to be exactly that.

31. Denver Broncos: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with TJ Parker before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos rotate their pass rushers frequently and have a toolbox of weapons to pressure the quarterback. Parker is more of a traditional hand-in-the-dirt rusher, but he adds front-seven versatility for Denver.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Matayo Uiagaleilei – EDGE, Oregon

The same for Denver can be said for Seattle. What the Seahawks lack is a bigger edge player who is comfortable playing in space. Uiagaleilei fills that role.