2026 NFL Draft Risers and Fallers in Week 3
A talented SEC passer and a big-play receiver starred in Week 3, while the nation's top QB prospect entering 2025 continues to struggle. For talent-hungry NFL teams, every week of college football is another chance to evaluate some significant talent. Of course, the underlying issue is that for every prospect who rises in NFL estimation, another has to fall. Here's a rundown of three risers and fallers from college football's Week 3.
Risers
Chris Brazell II, Tennessee
The list of receivers who have cooked Georgia's secondary is historically a very short list. But Brazzell is on it after Week 3. The 6'5" big play magnet caught six passes for 177 yards and three scores. Brazzell and Joey Aguilar nearly pulled off a massive Tennessee upset. Given Brazzell's size and downfield ability, the NFL scouts had to love what they saw on Saturday.
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Green had a solid 2024 season with Arkansas and also is here because he almost pulled off a big-time Week 3 upset. He has thrown 11 touchdowns in three weeks (tied for tops nationally) and has shown both running and passing skills. He's second in the SEC in passer rating and third in rushing yardage. As a 6'6" athlete, Green could be an NFL Draft riser to watch.
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Mateer has been one of the revelations of college football so far. Sure, he could throw and run at Washington State, but many wondered how he'd adapt to Oklahoma and the SEC. So far, just fine. Mateer threw for 282 yards in a beat-down on the road at Temple and added 63 yards and a score on the ground. While the dual-threat game isn't necessarily an NFL fixation, Mateer isn't hurting himself in evaluation.
Fallers
Arch Manning, Texas
Looking subpar against Ohio State is one thing. Doing so against UTEP is another. Manning was 11 for 25 for 114 yards. UTEP gave up 295 passing yards to FCS UT-Martin in Week 2, so this wasn't the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether Manning is hurt or struggling mentally, he looks nothing like the player he was a year ago.
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Sellers had a short Week 3, as a head injury took him from the game and paved the way for Vandy's upset of Carolina. The Gamecock offensive line has been porous and Sellers's big-play skills haven't been in evidence often. If he's healthy, he's still got trouble. And concussion-related injuries are always concerning anyway.
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
Last year, Iamaleava came in under 6.5 yards per pass attempt just three times-- all losses. In three games at UCLA, he's done that again in each game and has three more losses to show for it. The miserable Bruin offense is averaging just 14 points per game and coach DeShaun Foster has already been fired. Iamaleava might benefit from the transfer portal, because his first transfer decision has been a disaster.