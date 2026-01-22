There are 9 first round-graded players in the 2026 NFL draft class

I’m a little underwhelmed by this year’s NFL Draft talent. Initially, there were even less first round grades on my board. Rueben Bain’s dominance in the College Football Playoff and Makai Lemon's film caused me to reevaluate. Even with those additions, nine players is by far the fewest true first round grades I’ve had in a draft. This is pending changes of course.

A first round grade in my book requires the immediate ability to impact the game with a long term pro bowl worthy projection. Below are the ways each player fits that criteria.

Caleb Downs

Downs is an immediate starter at either nickelback, free safety, or strong safety in the NFL. His football instincts and play speed are elite for a safety prospect. This player is a game-changing nickel for any NFL defense. He and Jeremiyah Love are the only two blue-chip players in this draft class.

Jeremiyah Love

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Love is an instant boost to an offense needing a passing down back with more explosiveness. He has the ability to take a small crease for 80 yards, but also to wear down defenses late in games with physicality. Love is comfortable lining up at receiver and running a variety of routes. A team with a strong foundation on their offensive line could turn Love into a perennial 1200 yard back.

Fernando Mendoza

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza showed in the national championship game that he can rise to the occasion even against strong push back. Miami’s pressure made things difficult at times, but Mendoza still found ways to make the game winning plays. He’s a gamer with all of the necessary franchise quarterback tools.



Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reese will play less off-ball linebacker in the NFL than he did in college. He’s perfect in a 3-4 system that asks its edge defenders to play in space. He can add more physicality between the tackles in the run game, but more importantly is a relentless pass rusher. Reese has unique first-step explosion which converts to both power and speed.

Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate’s fluidity, size, and speed are the makings of a true number one wide receiver. His production at the college level and usage versatility are intriguing. This is a high floor player who can instantly start on the outside.

Francis Mauigoa

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami’s right tackle had one of the cleanest pass protection seasons I’ve ever seen from a college tackle. He brings reliability to the NFL in pass sets, but also a massive frame to develop in the run game.

Makai Lemon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon won’t be for every NFL offense. This is a swiss-army knife like offensive weapon. He can improve an offense’s run game as a blocker, make tough contested catches over the middle of the field, and provide a tough running option in space. Lemon has the best hands in the draft.

Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson has all of the tools of Tate with a question mark in terms of injury history. He was asked to go win games for Arizona State on offense, and often managed to do so. This is an eventual top wide receiver option if he manages to stay healthy.

Rueben Bain

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bain has a unique body type and may only ever impact the game as a designated pass rusher. However, there are instances of those players becoming pro bowlers. Bain has the relentless power and hands to be that impactful.