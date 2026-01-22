There are 9 first round-graded players in the 2026 NFL draft class
I’m a little underwhelmed by this year’s NFL Draft talent. Initially, there were even less first round grades on my board. Rueben Bain’s dominance in the College Football Playoff and Makai Lemon's film caused me to reevaluate. Even with those additions, nine players is by far the fewest true first round grades I’ve had in a draft. This is pending changes of course.
A first round grade in my book requires the immediate ability to impact the game with a long term pro bowl worthy projection. Below are the ways each player fits that criteria.
Caleb Downs
Downs is an immediate starter at either nickelback, free safety, or strong safety in the NFL. His football instincts and play speed are elite for a safety prospect. This player is a game-changing nickel for any NFL defense. He and Jeremiyah Love are the only two blue-chip players in this draft class.
Jeremiyah Love
Love is an instant boost to an offense needing a passing down back with more explosiveness. He has the ability to take a small crease for 80 yards, but also to wear down defenses late in games with physicality. Love is comfortable lining up at receiver and running a variety of routes. A team with a strong foundation on their offensive line could turn Love into a perennial 1200 yard back.
Fernando Mendoza
Mendoza showed in the national championship game that he can rise to the occasion even against strong push back. Miami’s pressure made things difficult at times, but Mendoza still found ways to make the game winning plays. He’s a gamer with all of the necessary franchise quarterback tools.
Arvell Reese
Reese will play less off-ball linebacker in the NFL than he did in college. He’s perfect in a 3-4 system that asks its edge defenders to play in space. He can add more physicality between the tackles in the run game, but more importantly is a relentless pass rusher. Reese has unique first-step explosion which converts to both power and speed.
Carnell Tate
Tate’s fluidity, size, and speed are the makings of a true number one wide receiver. His production at the college level and usage versatility are intriguing. This is a high floor player who can instantly start on the outside.
Francis Mauigoa
Miami’s right tackle had one of the cleanest pass protection seasons I’ve ever seen from a college tackle. He brings reliability to the NFL in pass sets, but also a massive frame to develop in the run game.
Makai Lemon
Lemon won’t be for every NFL offense. This is a swiss-army knife like offensive weapon. He can improve an offense’s run game as a blocker, make tough contested catches over the middle of the field, and provide a tough running option in space. Lemon has the best hands in the draft.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson has all of the tools of Tate with a question mark in terms of injury history. He was asked to go win games for Arizona State on offense, and often managed to do so. This is an eventual top wide receiver option if he manages to stay healthy.
Rueben Bain
Bain has a unique body type and may only ever impact the game as a designated pass rusher. However, there are instances of those players becoming pro bowlers. Bain has the relentless power and hands to be that impactful.
