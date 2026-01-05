After the Rose Bowl, Mendoza makes it clear he's the top selection in 2026 NFL draft

There was some debate in my mind about Dante Moore’s ability to overtake Mendoza if Oregon went on a national championship run.However, the performance we saw in Pasadena on Thursday highlighted the traits that make Mendoza a clear top selection in this upcoming draft, where the Raiders clinched the top selection.

Size

The main trait NFL teams will fall back on when evaluating these top quarterback prospects is size. Mendoza is listed at six-foot-five, 225 pounds. The distinction of being “listed” at that size is important, as college programs often inflate players’ height and weight. Even with that caveat, his frame presents a true advantage compared to other quarterbacks expected to be drafted near the top. We’ve seen quarterbacks with smaller builds struggle against the increasingly athletic pass-rushing units in today’s NFL.

There are really only a few ways for a quarterback to protect himself: elite mobility, the size to absorb hits, or the processing ability to consistently get the ball out quickly. The last of those is rarely seen from college prospects, and there isn’t a starting-caliber quarterback with elite mobility in this draft class.

Pocket Presence

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The main thing I’d like to see from an NFL team that drafts Fernando Mendoza is some level of interior protection. There were moments during the 2025 season when interior pressure caused inaccuracy from the young passer, though that issue improved as the season progressed. Mendoza has shown an ability to stare down oncoming defenders and still deliver accurate throws.

More importantly, his first instinct to flee the pocket has evolved. The Rose Bowl was his best demonstration of maintaining pocket integrity by stepping up and feeling his way through pressure. The best quarterbacks can operate their progressions in a phone booth. Though pockets are never that tight in college, he was under pressure for much of the day and didn’t allow it to disrupt Indiana’s passing attack.

Scrambling

The final component of Mendoza’s ability to protect himself is his growing confidence as a scrambler. He isn’t a designed rushing quarterback, but he has the size to make tackling him difficult and possesses deceptive speed. Against Alabama, we saw Mendoza step up through the pocket multiple times to extend drives with his legs. Often, these plays came on passing downs and exploited Alabama’s aggressive pressure looks and attempts to play coverage. This aspect of Mendoza’s game provides an immediate floor entering Week 1 at the NFL level.