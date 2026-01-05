After the Rose Bowl, Mendoza makes it clear he's the top selection in 2026 NFL draft
There was some debate in my mind about Dante Moore’s ability to overtake Mendoza if Oregon went on a national championship run.However, the performance we saw in Pasadena on Thursday highlighted the traits that make Mendoza a clear top selection in this upcoming draft, where the Raiders clinched the top selection.
Size
The main trait NFL teams will fall back on when evaluating these top quarterback prospects is size. Mendoza is listed at six-foot-five, 225 pounds. The distinction of being “listed” at that size is important, as college programs often inflate players’ height and weight. Even with that caveat, his frame presents a true advantage compared to other quarterbacks expected to be drafted near the top. We’ve seen quarterbacks with smaller builds struggle against the increasingly athletic pass-rushing units in today’s NFL.
There are really only a few ways for a quarterback to protect himself: elite mobility, the size to absorb hits, or the processing ability to consistently get the ball out quickly. The last of those is rarely seen from college prospects, and there isn’t a starting-caliber quarterback with elite mobility in this draft class.
Pocket Presence
The main thing I’d like to see from an NFL team that drafts Fernando Mendoza is some level of interior protection. There were moments during the 2025 season when interior pressure caused inaccuracy from the young passer, though that issue improved as the season progressed. Mendoza has shown an ability to stare down oncoming defenders and still deliver accurate throws.
More importantly, his first instinct to flee the pocket has evolved. The Rose Bowl was his best demonstration of maintaining pocket integrity by stepping up and feeling his way through pressure. The best quarterbacks can operate their progressions in a phone booth. Though pockets are never that tight in college, he was under pressure for much of the day and didn’t allow it to disrupt Indiana’s passing attack.
Scrambling
The final component of Mendoza’s ability to protect himself is his growing confidence as a scrambler. He isn’t a designed rushing quarterback, but he has the size to make tackling him difficult and possesses deceptive speed. Against Alabama, we saw Mendoza step up through the pocket multiple times to extend drives with his legs. Often, these plays came on passing downs and exploited Alabama’s aggressive pressure looks and attempts to play coverage. This aspect of Mendoza’s game provides an immediate floor entering Week 1 at the NFL level.
Nick Merriam has spent the past five years working in player development, video analysis and NFL draft analysis. Since 2020, he has contributed to Boom or Bust: The Draft Show, served as a student scouting assistant at Syracuse University, and worked as a video coaching assistant at Stony Brook University. Nick graduated from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University majoring in broadcast journalism.Follow nickwithsports