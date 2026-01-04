SI

Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 18 Games

Karl Rasmussen

The Las Vegas Raiders secured the No. 1 pick before their regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs even got underway.
The Las Vegas Raiders secured the No. 1 pick before their regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs even got underway.

The 2025 NFL season is at its end, with the final week of action taking place on Sunday. Before they even took the field in their regular-season finale, the Raiders clinched the No. 1 pick as a result of the Giants’ 34–17 win against the Cowboys, their fourth victory of the season.

It was a costly win for New York, who now are set to pick at No. 5. Had the Giants lost, they’d have been locked into the No. 2 pick, and could have potentially moved up to first. Now, they’ll end the campaign at 4–13, and are at risk of falling as low as pick No. 6, depending upon the result of the Commanders’ season finale against the Eagles.

So, with the early slate of games officially concluded, let’s take a look at the updated 2026 NFL draft order.

Team

Record

Draft Position

Week 18 Result

Las Vegas Raiders

2–14

1

Sunday vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

3–14

2

Loss vs. Jaguars

New York Jets

3–13

3

Sunday vs. Bills

Arizona Cardinals

3–13

4

Sunday vs. Rams

New York Giants

4–13

5

Win vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders

4–12

6

Sunday vs. Eagles

Cleveland Browns

5–12

7

Win vs. Bengals

New Orleans Saints

6–11

8

Loss vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals

6–11

9

Loss vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

6–10

10

Sunday vs. Raiders

Miami Dolphins

7–9

11

Sunday vs. Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

7–9–1

12

Loss vs. Giants

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

8–9

13

Win vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8–9

14

Win vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8–9

15

Loss vs. Texans

Detroit Lions

8–8

16

Sunday vs. Bears

Baltimore Ravens

8–8

17

Sunday vs. Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

9–8

18

Win vs. Packers

Carolina Panthers

8–9

19

Loss vs. Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9–7–1

20

Loss vs. Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

9–7

21

Sunday vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

11–5

22

Sunday vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills

11–5

23

Sunday vs. Jets

Los Angeles Rams

11–5

24

Sunday vs. Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles

11–5

25

Sunday vs. Commanders

San Francisco 49ers

12–5

26

Loss vs. Seahawks

Houston Texans

12–5

27

Win vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

13–4

28

Win vs. Titans

Chicago Bears

13–3

29

Sunday vs. Lions

New England Patriots

13–3

30

Sunday vs. Dolphins

Denver Broncos

13–3

31

Sunday vs. Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

14–3

32

Win vs. 49ers

The Browns, who had previously been in contention for the No. 1 pick, won their last two games to improve to 5–12. As such, they’ve fallen back to the No. 7 pick in the draft, though a Commanders win could push them back up to No. 6.

Meanwhile, a Dolphins loss would put the team at 7–10. If the Chiefs win against the Raiders, Miami would move up to No. 10. If Kansas City loses, however, they’d swap places at No. 9 with the Bengals.

Regardless of the results, however, Las Vegas has locked up the No. 1 pick. It’s the first time since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell, that the Raiders have had the top pick.

There’s still various places where changes to the draft order can occur, with multiple games still remaining in the late afternoon slate, as well as the Sunday night bout between the Steelers and Ravens.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

