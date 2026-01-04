Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 18 Games
The 2025 NFL season is at its end, with the final week of action taking place on Sunday. Before they even took the field in their regular-season finale, the Raiders clinched the No. 1 pick as a result of the Giants’ 34–17 win against the Cowboys, their fourth victory of the season.
It was a costly win for New York, who now are set to pick at No. 5. Had the Giants lost, they’d have been locked into the No. 2 pick, and could have potentially moved up to first. Now, they’ll end the campaign at 4–13, and are at risk of falling as low as pick No. 6, depending upon the result of the Commanders’ season finale against the Eagles.
So, with the early slate of games officially concluded, let’s take a look at the updated 2026 NFL draft order.
Team
Record
Draft Position
Week 18 Result
Las Vegas Raiders
2–14
1
Sunday vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
3–14
2
Loss vs. Jaguars
New York Jets
3–13
3
Sunday vs. Bills
Arizona Cardinals
3–13
4
Sunday vs. Rams
New York Giants
4–13
5
Win vs. Cowboys
Washington Commanders
4–12
6
Sunday vs. Eagles
Cleveland Browns
5–12
7
Win vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints
6–11
8
Loss vs. Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
6–11
9
Loss vs. Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
6–10
10
Sunday vs. Raiders
Miami Dolphins
7–9
11
Sunday vs. Patriots
Dallas Cowboys
7–9–1
12
Loss vs. Giants
Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)
8–9
13
Win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8–9
14
Win vs. Panthers
Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)
8–9
15
Loss vs. Texans
Detroit Lions
8–8
16
Sunday vs. Bears
Baltimore Ravens
8–8
17
Sunday vs. Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
9–8
18
Win vs. Packers
Carolina Panthers
8–9
19
Loss vs. Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)
9–7–1
20
Loss vs. Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
9–7
21
Sunday vs. Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
11–5
22
Sunday vs. Broncos
Buffalo Bills
11–5
23
Sunday vs. Jets
Los Angeles Rams
11–5
24
Sunday vs. Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles
11–5
25
Sunday vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers
12–5
26
Loss vs. Seahawks
Houston Texans
12–5
27
Win vs. Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)
13–4
28
Win vs. Titans
Chicago Bears
13–3
29
Sunday vs. Lions
New England Patriots
13–3
30
Sunday vs. Dolphins
Denver Broncos
13–3
31
Sunday vs. Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
14–3
32
Win vs. 49ers
The Browns, who had previously been in contention for the No. 1 pick, won their last two games to improve to 5–12. As such, they’ve fallen back to the No. 7 pick in the draft, though a Commanders win could push them back up to No. 6.
Meanwhile, a Dolphins loss would put the team at 7–10. If the Chiefs win against the Raiders, Miami would move up to No. 10. If Kansas City loses, however, they’d swap places at No. 9 with the Bengals.
Regardless of the results, however, Las Vegas has locked up the No. 1 pick. It’s the first time since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell, that the Raiders have had the top pick.
There’s still various places where changes to the draft order can occur, with multiple games still remaining in the late afternoon slate, as well as the Sunday night bout between the Steelers and Ravens.