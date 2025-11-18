Ty Simpson predicted to replace $40 million QB in 2026 NFL draft
With the New York Jets publicly shifting course at quarterback on Monday, benching Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, mock-draft talk about the 2026 QB class has taken a turn.
One name rising in several boards is Alabama junior Ty Simpson, a former five-star recruit who became the Tide’s starter in 2025 and has drawn first‑round projection chatter from analysts and mock drafters.
Through the 2025 regular season, Simpson has completed 226 of 338 passes (66.9%) for 2,787 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while adding 78 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.
On Saturday, Alabama fell 23-21 to Oklahoma, yet Simpson delivered again, throwing for 326 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 42 attempts.
After the game, USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly offered the latest projection for the Heisman hopeful, pegging him to land with the Jets at No. 5 overall in his 2026 NFL mock draft.
“New York gets the next-best option in the quarterback group with Simpson,” Ostly wrote. “He's a rising star in 2025 thanks to his stellar play for the Crimson Tide in his first season as a starter. His lack of experience is the only major knock; he's shown impressive ability to handle pressure, layer the ball to multiple levels and extend plays with his legs.”
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York in March 2025, with roughly $30 million guaranteed. The structure leaves the Jets with flexibility but creates financial consequences if they move on before the contract runs out.
However, now just a few months after signing that massive contract, the team has seemingly moved on from the 26-year-old QB after struggling through the first 10 games of the NFL season.
The organization’s decision to sit Fields, combined with a 2-8 record and a bottom‑five passing offense, practically guarantees the Jets will consider both veteran trades and a rookie QB in 2026.
While Fields’ contract makes an outright cut or trade pricey (about $23M in dead money in 2026), drafting a rookie starter on a team-friendly deal would help preserve cap flexibility.