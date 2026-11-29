The last Saturday of the regular season gave the College Football Playoff committee a reason to revisit the middle of its bracket. No. 6 Alabama lost 30–23 to Auburn, No. 12 Oregon fell to Washington in double overtime, and No. 9 UCLA lost 45–10 to USC.

Alabama finished 9–3 and will miss the SEC championship game, leaving the Crimson Tide without another chance to improve their résumé. UCLA still has that opportunity against Indiana in the Big Ten title game. Those two situations could affect teams at very different points in the playoff race, from USC trying to break into the field to Miami and Notre Dame looking for a better seed.

USC Has the Most to Gain

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No. 15 USC entered rivalry weekend needing a result that would force the committee to take another look at its résumé. A 45–10 win over No. 9 UCLA did exactly that. The Trojans also got help from Washington, which knocked off Oregon 33–27 in double overtime.

Tuesday’s biggest question for USC is where it lands relative to UCLA. If the Trojans jump the Bruins, they have a much stronger starting point heading into championship weekend. If UCLA stays ahead, USC will need other results to break its way, and a Bruins victory over Indiana could make the path even tighter.

Miami Could Move Closer to a First-Round Bye

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No. 7 Miami took care of Boston College 45–11 while the team immediately ahead of it lost. That gives the Hurricanes a straightforward chance to move up on Tuesday, even before the committee weighs the conference championship results.

The bigger question is how close Miami gets to the top four. Even a one-spot move matters this week because the teams still playing for conference championships can change the order again. Miami’s position on Tuesday will show how much ground it still needs to make up for a bye and how much room it has to hold onto a potential home game.

Notre Dame Could Gain Breathing Room in the Top Four

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No. 4 Notre Dame beat Syracuse 52–17, putting the Irish in position to defend the last bye spot in Tuesday’s rankings. Alabama’s loss removes one of the strongest cases from just behind Notre Dame, and UCLA’s blowout loss costs the Bruins a chance to make an immediate jump.

Notre Dame’s concern shifts to championship weekend. Conference title winners still have one more chance to add a quality win, and the Irish will have to see how the committee values those results. For now, rivalry weekend made the group chasing Notre Dame a little less crowded.