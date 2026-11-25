Oregon moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday and still has ground to make up. The Ducks climbed one spot to No. 12, but the NCAA’s bracket projection lists them as the first team out of the 12-team field.

That puts the Big Ten in a precarious spot heading into Rivalry Week. UCLA is the conference’s only team in the projected field after falling five places to No. 9. Iowa is No. 13, Indiana tumbled six spots to No. 14, and USC sits at No. 15. The Big Ten has five teams ranked between ninth and 15th, and four of them are currently outside the bracket.

Why No. 12 leaves Oregon on the bubble

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The four power-conference champions receive automatic bids, and another spot goes to the highest-ranked team from the other six FBS conferences. Boise State is outside the Top 25 but fills that spot as the No. 12 seed in the current projection. No. 11 Texas Tech takes the last at-large spot.

Oregon’s biggest opportunity is Saturday’s home game against No. 24 Washington. A win would give the Ducks a ninth victory and another result against a team the committee currently ranks. It could also take movement elsewhere. Texas Tech is 10-1, while No. 10 BYU is 9-2. Oregon enters the weekend with three losses and both Big 12 teams still ahead of it.

Rivalry Week could reorder the Big Ten’s contenders

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The biggest game for the conference’s playoff picture is No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA. The Bruins are 10-1 and projected to visit No. 8 Wake Forest in the first round. Beating USC would give UCLA an 11th win and strengthen its case to climb back into the hosting range. A USC victory would give the Trojans a result that could vault them into the at-large conversation while leaving the committee to reassess UCLA after a second loss.

Iowa hosts No. 25 Nebraska, and Indiana closes at home against Purdue. Both can reach 10 wins. Iowa has a chance to add a ranked victory, while Indiana needs to stop its slide and see how much room opens above it.

The SEC has four teams in the top six, and conference championship results can still move the national cut line before Selection Sunday. For the Big Ten, the immediate question is whether a contender can climb into an at-large spot alongside the league’s eventual automatic qualifier. Tuesday’s bracket shows how little room there is to do it.