3 College Football Programs Still Chasing First Power Four Win Entering Week 9

Penn State, Maryland and Michigan State head into Week 9 as the only Power Four programs without a win over a Power Four opponent, and the Big Ten trio has a combined 0-13 conference record.

This isn't to say those are the only Big Ten programs without a Power Four win yet. PSU, UMD and MSU are the only Power Four programs, period, without a Power Four win.

Penn State is 3-4 with wins over Marshall, Temple and Buffalo. Maryland (2-5) beat Hampton and UConn, while Michigan State (2-6) beat Toledo and Eastern Michigan. None of the three has beaten a Big Ten team.

Penn State’s skid under Matt Campbell

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Penn State hasn’t won since beating Buffalo on Sept. 19. A 24-20 home loss to Wisconsin started a four-game slide that also included a 34-13 rout at Northwestern in the debut of the new Ryan Field, a 31-23 White Out loss to USC and a 21-18 defeat at Michigan.

Quarterback Rocco Becht, who followed first-year coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State, committed three turnovers in Ann Arbor that led to 21 Michigan points. Still, Campbell ruled out a quarterback change during his bye-week news conference.

“We have complete faith in Rocco Becht,” Campbell said.

The Nittany Lions host Purdue (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday on BTN, and they’ve beaten the Boilermakers 11 straight times dating to 2005.

Where do the Maryland Terrapins go from here?

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Maryland fired eighth-year coach Mike Locksley on Oct. 21, four days after a 37-30 home loss to Rutgers. The defeat marked the Terrapins’ 12th straight Big Ten loss and their 13th straight loss against a Power Four opponent, a streak that includes a 35-26 home loss to Virginia Tech and former Penn State coach James Franklin on Sept. 19.

Maryland was outscored 92-13 after halftime in its four Big Ten games.

“Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program,” athletic director Jim Smith said.

Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim debuts as interim coach when Illinois visits College Park at noon ET Saturday on FS1. Maryland also hosts Penn State on Nov. 28, which guarantees one of the two programs a Power Four win before the regular season ends.

Michigan State’s injury-riddled losing streak

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Michigan State has lost six straight under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald since opening 2-0, starting with a 27-10 loss at Notre Dame. Two Big Ten losses came down to the final minutes: a 38-37 overtime loss to Illinois, when Fitzgerald went for two instead of kicking the tying extra point, and a 24-21 loss to Northwestern, with former Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles leading the Wildcats’ late rally.

Injuries to quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher pushed third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman into the lineup for Saturday’s 28-10 loss at No. 9 UCLA.

“It is not easy getting your first start against the No. 9 team in the country,” Fitzgerald said.

Michigan State is off this week before visiting Michigan on Nov. 7.