Big Ten Power Rankings Week 9: Northwestern Climbs as Iowa, USC Tumble

Ohio State holds the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings entering Week 9 without knowing who will start at quarterback against USC, while Wisconsin and Minnesota climb after a Saturday that knocked Iowa and USC down.

Northwestern moves up to No. 4 after its fourth straight win, and Wisconsin jumps four spots to No. 5 after holding USC to minus-17 rushing yards. Iowa and USC each fall four spots, while Illinois climbs to No. 11 after beating Oregon.

18. Maryland (Previous rank: 18)

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Last week: Bye

Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Maryland fired Mike Locksley on Wednesday, four days after the Terps’ fifth straight loss and 12th consecutive Big Ten defeat. Locksley went 39-54 in College Park, including his 2015 interim stint.

“We agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program,” athletic director Jim Smith said. Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, a Washington, D.C., native, takes over as interim coach. Maryland stays last because Rutgers owns the head-to-head win, and Abdul-Rahim’s debut comes against an Illinois team that has won two straight.

17. Rutgers (Prev: 17)

Last week: L at Northwestern, 14-42

Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers lost Dylan Lonergan to a head injury on its third offensive snap at Ryan Field and never recovered. Backups AJ Surace and Sean Ashenfelder combined to complete 9 of 27 passes for 100 yards, and Northwestern scored on the next snap after a Surace sack and fumble.

“The third offensive play of the game, we lose Dylan again,” head coach Greg Schiano said. The win over Maryland keeps the Scarlet Knights (2-5, 1-3) out of last, but it remains their only victory over an FBS opponent, and Lonergan’s status hangs over the home date with Michigan.

16. Michigan State (Prev: 16)

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Last week: L at UCLA, 10-28

Next: Bye week

Michigan State started true freshman Kayd Coffman at the Rose Bowl because Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher were both injured. The Spartans turned an early UCLA fumble into a touchdown, but the Bruins scored on the first possession of the second half and pulled away for Michigan State’s sixth straight loss.

“As the game went along, we just gave up too many big plays,” head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. The Spartans (2-6, 0-5) stay ahead of Rutgers and Maryland because their one-point loss to Illinois and three-point loss to Northwestern still separate them from the two teams below.

15. Penn State (Prev: 14)

Last week: Bye

Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:15 p.m. ET

Penn State slips one spot during its off week because Illinois beat Oregon. The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4) haven’t won since Sept. 19 and are one of three Power 4 teams without a win over a Power 4 opponent.

Head coach Matt Campbell used his only bye-week news conference to shut down a quarterback change, keeping Rocco Becht ahead of Alex Manske. “His time will come, and when his time comes, we’ll be excited for that opportunity,” Campbell said of Manske. Wide receiver Koby Howard, Penn State’s leading receiver during nonconference play, is questionable to return against Purdue.

14. Purdue (Prev: 13)

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Last week: Bye

Next: at Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue drops a spot without playing, but its two Big Ten wins carry more weight after Saturday. Illinois beat Oregon and Minnesota beat Iowa, and the Boilermakers own victories over both.

The home loss to Washington still keeps head coach Barry Odom’s team behind the Huskies. Odom used the off week for four extra practices and recovery time for running back Fame Ijeboi, who leads the team with nine touchdowns but hasn’t been fully healthy for more than a month. “The excitement and morale in the building is really high,” Odom said Monday. Purdue (3-4, 2-2) needs three wins in its final five games to reach bowl eligibility.

13. Washington (Prev: 12)

Last week: Bye

Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. ET

Washington slides one spot during its bye as Illinois moves past. The 38-26 win at Purdue keeps the Huskies ahead of the Boilermakers, but losses to Minnesota, USC and Iowa limit how high they can climb.

Head coach Jedd Fisch won’t name a starter for the trip to Lincoln. Demond Williams Jr. is working back from a fractured rib, while Elijah Brown threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in his first start. “Obviously, there’s a competitive advantage that we will not give up,” Fisch said. Washington (4-3, 1-3) also lost center Landen Hatchett to a season-ending neck injury.

12. Michigan (Prev: 11)

Last week: L vs. Indiana, 6-13 (OT)

Next: at Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12:30 p.m. ET

Michigan’s defense held the defending national champions to six points in regulation, but the offense left points on the field all afternoon. Tommy Carr went 20 of 32 for 167 yards in his first career start, and the Wolverines reached the Indiana 1 to open the second half before a sack led to a missed 32-yard field goal.

Carr’s two turnovers both became Indiana field goals. “Both turnovers, completely on me,” Carr said. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said he would choose between Carr and Bryce Underwood on Tuesday morning so the starter gets every first-team rep. Michigan (4-3, 1-3) falls behind Illinois, which converted its upset chance into a win.

11. Illinois (Prev: 15)

Last week: W vs. Oregon, 21-10

Next: at Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. ET

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Illinois shares the week’s biggest jump with Wisconsin after scoring the game’s final 21 points against Oregon. True freshman Michael Clayton II completed 11 of 18 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, and Aidan Laughery’s 75-yard touchdown run before halftime came after the Illini had managed 43 yards.

Clayton’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Collin Dixon with 2:29 left sealed it. “I have no idea how Collin made that catch,” head coach Bret Bielema said. Illinois ran for 225 yards and has won both games since Katin Houser broke his hand. The Illini (4-3, 2-2) now visit a Maryland team playing its first game under an interim coach.

10. USC (Prev: 6)

Last week: L at Wisconsin, 7-24

Next: vs. Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

USC’s seven points at Camp Randall Stadium were the fewest of Lincoln Riley’s head coaching career. Jayden Maiava completed 31 of 50 passes for 258 yards, but the Trojans finished with minus-17 rushing yards, gave up five sacks and threw two interceptions.

“Made critical errors on the road against a good football team that you can’t make,” Riley said. The Trojans (6-2, 3-2) stay behind Oregon because the Ducks beat them at the Coliseum on Sept. 26. Ohio State visits on Halloween night, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum called it “the biggest game of Lincoln Riley’s career.”

9. Oregon (Prev: 7)

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Last week: L at Illinois, 10-21

Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon led 10-0 in Champaign and didn’t score again. The Ducks have totaled 42 points over their last three games, and head coach Dan Lanning fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday, seven games into his first season in the role.

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we’re the best version of ourselves, and we’re currently not that,” Lanning said after the loss. Assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson takes over play calling. Wins over Nebraska and USC keep Oregon (4-3, 2-2) ahead of the Trojans, and Northwestern visits Autzen Stadium a week before the Ducks travel to Ohio State.

8. Iowa (Prev: 4)

Last week: L at Minnesota, 10-13

Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Iowa committed four turnovers for the first time since 2023 and lost Floyd of Rosedale on a field goal as time expired. Jeremy Hecklinski started and threw an interception before Hank Brown replaced him and threw two more, and Minnesota blocked an Iowa punt in the first quarter.

“We ended up with four turnovers. That’s really unrealistic to think you are going to win a conference game doing that,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. The 10 points were a season low. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) still holds wins over Michigan and Washington, which limits the drop, while Minnesota earns the head-to-head edge. No. 25 Wisconsin visits Kinnick Stadium at noon.

7. Minnesota (Prev: 10)

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Last week: W vs. Iowa, 13-10

Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota beat Iowa at home for the first time since 2014 when Luke Drzewiecki made a 46-yard field goal as time expired. The Gophers intercepted three passes, forced four fumbles and blocked a punt two weeks after a 41-13 loss at Purdue.

“Maybe one of the best defensive performances I’ve been around at the University of Minnesota,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. Fleck is now 2-8 against Ferentz, and Minnesota holds Floyd of Rosedale, the Little Brown Jug and Paul Bunyan’s Axe at the same time for the first time since 1978.

Wins over Michigan, Washington and Iowa give the Gophers (5-2, 3-1) the same conference record as Northwestern and Wisconsin, but the Purdue loss keeps them behind Nebraska. “Your gift is the defending national champions,” Fleck said of the trip to Bloomington.

6. Nebraska (Prev: 8)

Last week: Bye

Next: vs. Washington, Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. ET

Nebraska climbs two spots without playing as Iowa, USC and Oregon all lost. The Huskers’ two losses came by three points apiece to Indiana and Oregon, and both slipped away in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Matt Rhule spent the bye week on that problem. “We won’t win games we want to win until we win the fourth quarter,” Rhule said. Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Rhule said the UNLV transfer has “already got SEC schools calling him.”

Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) moves past Oregon despite the loss in Eugene because the Ducks managed 10 points at Illinois and fired their offensive coordinator. Washington visits Memorial Stadium for a Halloween night blackout.

5. Wisconsin (Prev: 9)

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Last week: W vs. USC, 24-7

Next: at Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Wisconsin held USC to minus-17 rushing yards, the second-best single-game mark in program history, while recording five sacks and two interceptions. The Trojans didn’t score over the final three quarters and didn’t produce a play longer than 15 yards.

Colton Joseph threw for 58 yards, so the Badgers leaned on 43 carries and more than 32 minutes of possession. Head coach Luke Fickell also went for it on fourth-and-2 from the USC 16 with a 10-7 lead in the third quarter instead of settling for a field goal. “So just so happy and so proud for these guys, for this whole team, for the whole fan base, for everybody. This was a night we needed,” Fickell said.

The win moved Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) into the AP Top 25 at No. 25 before a noon trip to Iowa City.

4. Northwestern (Prev: 5)

Last week: W vs. Rutgers, 42-14

Next: at Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET

Northwestern followed a last-second escape at Michigan State with a 28-point rout. Aidan Chiles completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and Caleb Komolafe ran for 150 yards on 13 carries as the Wildcats piled up 502 total yards. The defense forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks.

“This is an equal opportunity offense,” Chiles said. Head coach David Braun added, “This season does feel different.”

The fourth straight win moved Northwestern (6-1, 3-1) to No. 20 in the AP poll. The Wildcats now visit an Oregon team breaking in a new play caller.

3. UCLA (Prev: 3)

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Last week: W vs. Michigan State, 28-10

Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:15 p.m. ET

UCLA is 7-0 after a slow start against a Michigan State team playing its third-string quarterback. Anthony Woods lost a first-quarter fumble that set up a Spartans touchdown, then finished with 112 rushing yards, and Ty Dieffenbach opened the second half with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brian Rowe Jr.

“7-0, obviously, is a big deal,” head coach Bob Chesney said. Dieffenbach threw for 198 yards in his second start since Nico Iamaleava’s season-ending knee injury.

Wins over Oregon and Wisconsin have UCLA second nationally in ESPN’s strength of record, ahead of Ohio State and Indiana. The Bruins stay third because they haven’t faced either team, and Indiana’s only loss came by four points to the Buckeyes. Nevada visits the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

2. Indiana (Prev: 2)

Last week: W at Michigan, 13-6 (OT)

Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana won at Michigan Stadium for the first time since 1967 behind a defense that held the Wolverines to 224 yards and stopped them inside the 5 twice. Josh Hoover went 8 of 18 for 81 yards with an interception while playing through a right arm injury, then hit Brock Schott for 21 yards on the first snap of overtime and ran for the 4-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Head coach Curt Cignetti said the staff discussed turning to seventh-year backup Grant Wilson in the second half. “I had to battle through some things this week to get out here,” Hoover said. On Monday, Cignetti said, “I expect him to be fine and better this week.”

Indiana (7-1, 4-1) stays second because its only loss came by four points to Ohio State, and the win kept Cignetti from losing consecutive games for the first time in his three seasons. The No. 4 Hoosiers host Minnesota on Saturday.

1. Ohio State (Prev: 1)

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Last week: Bye

Next: at USC, Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State stays No. 1 after a bye week spent preparing to play without Julian Sayin. Head coach Ryan Day said the junior is out indefinitely with an injury to his throwing shoulder and called his return during the regular season “doubtful.”

True freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair split first-team reps during the off week, and Day didn’t name a starter for the Coliseum on Monday night. He said the Buckeyes’ “expectations don’t change” without Sayin.

Road wins at Indiana and Iowa remain the best pair of victories in the conference, and ESPN’s Football Power Index still ranks the Buckeyes first nationally. Jeremiah Smith enters Saturday with 39 career touchdown catches, tied with Braylon Edwards for the Big Ten record. After USC, No. 2 Ohio State hosts Oregon on Nov. 7.