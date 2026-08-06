3 National Championship Contenders Lacking a Proven No. 1 Receiver in 2026

The different between a legitimate College Football Playoff contender and an also-ran might be the top pass catcher. Recent CFP favorites have increasingly featured a dependable pass-catcher in a key role (Jeremiah Smith, Omar Cooper or Eli Surratt, for example). But some of the teams believed to be pivotal parts of the 2026 CFP title hunt might be lacking that key weapon. Here are three title contenders who could see their seasons fall off if they can't fill the WR1 role.

Georgia Bulldogs

A season ago, Georgia was a bit limited offensively because USC transfer Zachariah Branch was the only pass catcher who topped 27 catches or 358 receiving yards. But Branch is gone, as are most of Georgia's top returning pass catchers. They do have talented London Humphreys, but he had just 276 yards and three scores last year.

Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Cannon could be the answer, but he didn't even reach 500 yards last year with the Yellowjackets. Freshman Talyn Taylor is off a redshirt season, so while the talent is there, the experience isn't. Georgia needs to find a quality receiving option in a hurry in 2026.

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin looks to still be hunting a WR1 as 2026 begins. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin's teams rarely fail to throw the ball all over the field. But who's going to catch it? Tight end Trey'dez Green is a good target, but he's also the only returning player with over 100 receiving yards last year. There's plenty of talent, but none of it proven at this level.

Winston Watkins followed Kiffin over from Ole Miss, but also had just 373 yards last year (albeit as a true freshman). Eugene Wilson showed flashes of big-play skill at Florida, but struggled with consistency. The best history of production comes from Jackson Harris, who did have 963 yards last year... but those yards came at Hawaii, literally and metaphorically a long way from SEC competition. Kiffin has plenty of cards, but will any of them come up as aces?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is a popular title pick with QB C.J. Carr returning. But a season ago, the Irish could lean heavily on defense and Jeremiyah Love. Carr has to pick it up at least a bit in the passing game. Jordan Faison was solid a year ago, with 678 yards, but it's far from clear that he can take over games as a receiver.

Quincy Porter is over from Ohio State, but isn't a proven quality. Jaden Greathouse was solid in 2024 before losing last season to injury. There's a good stable of WR2 types there, but can any of Marcus Freeman's receivers develop into a big-time playmaker?