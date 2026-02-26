5 Most Intriguing Linebacker Prospects at NFL Scouting Combine

The buildup to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has been underway with media sessions and teams meeting with top draft prospects, but the on-field action kicks off Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Linebackers, edge rushers and defensive tackles get their turn in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers Thursday, with the other position groups following the rest of the week.

Not all players take part in the on-field work, though. For instance, star Georgia LB CJ Allen has chosen not to take part in drills in Indianapolis.

Here are the five most intriguing linebackers who do plan to workout at the combine.

1. Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

Ohio State star Arvell Reese (8) is set to do both linebacker and edge rusher drills at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is one of the most interesting prospects in the draft this year, as it seems a firm consensus that he will be one of the first defensive players selected, but it remains uncertain what his ultimate position will be in the NFL.

The Buckeyes star and AP First-Team All-America selection is expected to work out in both the edge rusher and linebacker drills on Thursday. He said this week he sees himself as an EDGE/OLB, but ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the top off-ball linebacker in the draft and projects him No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Reese had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as one of the leaders of Ohio State's vaunted defense this past season.

Ohio St. LB Arvell Reese official combine measurements:



Height: 6040

Weight: 241

Arm: 32 1/2

Hand: 9 1/2 pic.twitter.com/no5EAsH0D9 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 26, 2026

2. Sonny Styles (Ohio State)

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ohio State has three of the top defensive prospects in this draft with Reese, Styles and safety Caleb Downs.

Styles had 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble for the Buckeyes this past season, earning second-team AP All-America status.

A projected potential top-10 pick -- Kiper has Styles going No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders -- it was somewhat surprising that Styles planned to do full workouts at the combine when many such top draft prospects limit their exposure.

Sonny Styles is OFFICIALLY all of 6’5, 244lbs with 33” arms, and has elite athletic traits and elite film, ESPECIALLY in the biggest game of his season.



#2 player on my 2026 Big Board: pic.twitter.com/A9PK4IyOXo — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 26, 2026

3. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hill is projected as an early second-day pick, and he's taking full advantage of the combine spotlight to try to boost his draft stock. The former Texas star will be one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects to watch Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker totaled 249 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions in three seasons for the Longhorns.

Not every prospect feels the need to participate in on-field combine drills nowadays, but Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. plans to do everything tomorrow. @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/7Y88wT9H3K — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) February 25, 2026

4. Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No player in college football put up the defensive stats that Rodriguez did this past season as he finished with 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defended, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

He was a First-Team AP All-America selection and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, but many mock drafts and projections suggest he could fall into the third round of the draft.

The 6-foot-1, 231-pound Rodriguez has a chance to boost his draft stock this week in Indy.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez Talks About Having One Of The Best CFB Seasons As a Linebacker! #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/UfXkOy5Ys2 — Trent McGaughey (@TrentMcgaughey) February 25, 2026

5. Jake Golday (Cincinnati)

Cincinnati standout Jake Golday is one of the more intriguing linebacker draft prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After three seasons at Central Arkansas, Golday really started to generate some buzz for himself the last two years at Cincinnati. He had 105 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2025 to further climb NFL draft boards.

But he's a prospect whose ultimate draft fate will hinge significantly on this pre-draft process and the evaluations from the combine this week.

That said, entering the week Kiper ranked Golday as the No. 5 off-ball linebacker prospect in this draft class.