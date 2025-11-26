$4.8 million coach listed as top candidate for historic college football program
Stanford fired Troy Taylor in March following reports and investigations that cited bullying and inappropriate workplace behavior, prompting GM Andrew Luck to call for a program "reset" and to pursue a coach who can restore culture and competitive stability.
Taylor finished 3-9 in each of his two seasons leading the Cardinal, and his buyout after being fired was reportedly paid in full, totaling approximately $6 million.
Former NFL player and coach Frank Reich took over as interim and has led Stanford to a 4-7 record through Week 13 of the college football season.
While the school is actively interviewing candidates, On3’s Pete Nakos has listed San Diego State’s Sean Lewis among names in the mix for the Cardinal job.
Lewis became San Diego State’s head coach in 2024 after five seasons at Kent State, where he compiled a 24-31 record and a 2019 bowl victory over Utah State.
Now in his second season with the Aztecs, he has completely turned the program around, going from a 3-9 team in his first year to a 9-2 unit this season.
Under Lewis, San Diego State is holding opponents to just 262.9 total yards per game (sixth-fewest in college football) and 11.6 points per game (the second-fewest).
Offensively, the team is averaging 340.5 yards and 24.5 points per game, for a +10.9-point differential that ranks in the top 25 nationally.
Junior running back Lucky Sutton has carried the offense with 1,127 rushing yards (ninth in the country) and nine touchdowns on 217 carries (5.2 yards per carry).
Lewis signed a five-year contract with the Aztecs, starting with an annual salary of $1.75 million in 2024 and a total buyout valued at $4.85 million.
Lewis’s track record of building on both sides of the field and experience operating with limited resources could be valuable for Stanford.
Lewis’s Midwestern recruiting ties and ability to develop transfers could also help Stanford adapt in the current transfer‑portal era.