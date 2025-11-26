Unexpected college football coach named top candidate for UCLA job
With UCLA still hunting for a permanent replacement after DeShaun Foster’s abrupt dismissal on September 14, several names have been floated around for the Bruins' next head coach.
UCLA dismissed Foster after a 0-3 start to the college football season in which the Bruins were outscored 108-43, prompting the athletic department to fire the second-year coach and appoint an interim while launching a national search.
"We will identify, recruit, and invest in a leader who has the vision, the confidence, the attitude, and the proven ability to return UCLA Football to national prominence, and we will provide the resources to compete and win at the highest level, "said UCLA's athletic director, Martin Jarmond. That's our commitment to our alumni, fans and supporters."
Surprisingly, On3 insider Pete Nakos has now listed Arizona's Brent Brennan as a realistic option to fill that role, noting his California ties and recent on-field momentum.
Brennan is a Redwood City, California native, coached extensively in the state, and has established recruiting pipelines across Northern and Southern California, a direct asset for UCLA’s talent pool
He’s also a proven program builder, turning a struggling San Jose State program into a regular conference contender, winning the Mountain West title in 2020 after a 7-1 finish.
He also won the 2020 Mountain West Coach of the Year and led the Spartans to multiple bowl trips.
Arizona’s 2025 turnaround (8-3) and improved advanced metrics provide recent, transferable proof points that Brennan can coach at a Power-level program.
In recent weeks, several other names have been linked to the UCLA opening, such as Florida State's defensive coordinator Tony White, former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, and others.
So, it's certainly a surprise to see Brennan's name pop up as a legitimate option.
However, choosing a coach with local roots and demonstrated program turnarounds, like Brennan, would be a move toward stability built from regional recruiting and incremental development.
Opting for a high-profile external name would signal a different, more immediate ‘win now’ posture.
Either outcome instantly reshapes UCLA’s recruiting, style, and standing in the Big Ten.