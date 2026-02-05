$4 million QB predicted to take the biggest leap in 2026 college football season

The landscape of modern college football has reached a point where a single transaction can alter the trajectory of a historic program. High-profile transfers now carry the weight of multi-million dollar NIL deals and the intense expectation of immediate results upon their arrival.

Analysts are currently focusing on one specific signal-caller who reportedly secured a $4 million agreement to lead an offensive system in 2026. This move highlights the intersection of massive financial backing and the strategic recruitment necessary to compete at the highest level of the sport.

The arrival of a renowned offensive strategist has further fueled the discussion regarding which player will experience the most significant statistical improvement. This coach has a consistent track record of developing quarterbacks into high performers, regardless of their prior results or grades.

By simplifying complex schemes and providing a supportive structure, the staff aims to unlock the potential of a player who had shown flashes of brilliance before physical setbacks. This partnership represents a calculated attempt to maximize talent through a marriage of individual skill and proven play calling.

Despite coming off a season defined by physical adversity and a serious foot injury, this prospect is being touted as the definitive breakout candidate for the upcoming year. The transition involves moving from a struggling environment to a roster that has been aggressively reinforced through the transfer portal.

Success will depend on his ability to recover fully and command an offense that relies heavily on tempo and precise decision-making. As spring practices begin, the focus remains on how quickly this significant investment will yield dividends on the field for a program looking to return to dominance.

Sam Leavitt predicted to thrive as LSU quarterback under Lane Kiffin

College football analyst David Pollack recently detailed on the See Ball Get Ball podcast why he believes Sam Leavitt is positioned for a massive surge at LSU. Pollack noted that while the quarterback's previous numbers were not ideal, the change in leadership is the primary catalyst for change.

He suggested that "Leavitt makes that jump because he’s got Lane Kiffin," adding that with a simplified system, "that dude could go absolutely berserk and banana." The analyst noted that Leavitt ranked 53rd in overall grading in 2025, a level that serves as a launching pad for a player once considered a top-three prospect.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) had his 2025 season cut short in late October due to a foot injury, which would require season-ending surgery. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The union between the creative play caller and the new signal-caller is described by Pollack as a "perfect marriage" because both individuals possess "swag through the roof." He compared the incoming transfer to Jaxson Dart, noting that Leavitt has "some of that bigger-than-life confidence swag" that defines his presence on the field.

This mental approach is bolstered by a revamped roster where the analyst believes the addition of lineman Solomon Thomas is "big time." Pollack argued that having an elite talent on the line simplifies the transition because "now you’ve got a dude where I go, 'okay, one spot’s taken,'" even as the staff works to figure out the rest of the transfer unit.

Leavitt joined the Tigers after a tenure at Arizona State, where he recorded 4,513 passing yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 10 scores on the ground. His progress was halted by a foot injury in September that eventually required season-ending surgery, leaving him limited for the start of spring drills.

CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN 💨



SAM LEAVITT TURNED ON THE AFTER-BURNERS FOR THIS 52-YARD TD RUN 😯 pic.twitter.com/JDvT1nRI6g — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 31, 2025

Kiffin’s history suggests the recovery will lead to elite results, as Pollack noted that "Lane's pedigree speaks for itself" and the coach "doesn't produce bad offense." He pointed to the pedigree of previous starters like Matt Corral and Dart as evidence that Leavitt will see a jump as long as he remains healthy.

The Tigers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

