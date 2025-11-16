$46.5 million coach declared ‘name to watch’ for LSU vacancy
LSU fired Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, immediately opening one of college football’s premier coaching positions.
Unsurprisingly, a lengthy list of potential candidates emerged rapidly, with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the top target.
Kiffin has led a resurgence with the Rebels, who are currently on a 9-1 tear after finishing 11-2 in 2023 and 10-3 in 2024.
Other notable figures include Tulane's Jon Sumrall and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman.
However, on Sunday, On3’s Pete Nakos brought up one other name who appears to be second in line: Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
“Similar to Florida, the Tigers are positioning themselves to make a run at Lane Kiffin,” Nakos wrote. “If Kiffin does not pick LSU, whenever that may be, the expectation is that Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz will be a key name to watch.”
Drinkwitz currently sits with a 56-28 overall head coaching record, a .667 winning percentage across Appalachian State (2019) and Missouri (2020–present).
Drinkwitz led Missouri to double‑digit win seasons in 2023 (11-2) and 2024 (10-3) and took home SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2023.
His Tigers are also currently enjoying another winning season, sitting at 7-3, and were ranked inside the top 25 for most of the season, before being dismantled 38-17 by Texas A&M in Week 11.
Despite the loss, Missouri has secured signature wins over South Carolina, Auburn, and Mississippi State, and boasts one of the best offenses in the nation, averaging 34.9 points and 450.4 total yards per game; both rank in the top 25.
Drinkwitz has demonstrated consistent offensive production in the SEC, the ability to recruit and develop talent, and has secured recent big-time wins that make him an attractive SEC candidate beyond Missouri.
What complicates things is that Drinkwitz just signed an extension that pays roughly $9 million annually in 2025 with increases through 2029 up to a reported total of $46.5 million.
Reports cite a $5 million buyout before Dec. 1, 2025, which decreases to $4 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, and $1 million in 2028.
Money isn't a problem for a high‑spending program such as LSU, though timing and exact payout depend on clauses and negotiation details.
If Kiffin declines LSU (or chooses Florida or to stay at Ole Miss), LSU’s search committee will shift quickly to experienced SEC head coaches who can sustain recruiting and offensive identity.
Drinkwitz fits that profile.