Nick Saban predicts major college football program to win out
ESPN College GameDay was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for the high-profile college football showdown between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 22 Pittsburgh.
Both teams entered the game with 7-2 records and riding momentum; the Irish on a seven-game win streak, and the Panthers on a five-game win streak.
Before the game, former Alabama coach and GameDay co-host Nick Saban offered strong praise and a bold prediction for Notre Dame.
"I know a lot of people are talking about if Notre Dame will lose. I think Notre Dame is going to win out. I think Notre Dame's got a really good team... They have weapons on offense, and they're playing better on defense."
Notre Dame entered Week 12 averaging close to 38.7 points per game (10th in the nation), while allowing just 18.8 (18th); a 19.9 point differential that ranks sixth in all of college football.
At the heart of their offense sits junior running back Jeremiyah Love, who entered Saturday’s contest with 988 rushing yards (5th in the country) and 13 rushing touchdowns (tied for 3rd) on 154 carries (6.4 yards per carry).
Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has also been efficient, completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,275 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, good enough for a 176.8 passer rating (3rd in FBS).
Saban’s comments show not just trust in Marcus Freeman’s roster, but also recognition of Notre Dame’s strong form heading into the upcoming schedule.
After Pittsburgh, the Irish travel back to South Bend to host Syracuse, a team riding a six-game skid, before their season finale at Stanford, a group that allows 29.1 points per game.
If Notre Dame wins the next two, they’ll enter that final game against the Cardinal with a significant head of steam.
If Notre Dame does win out, they’ll cement their status as a serious playoff threat and reward Saban’s prediction.