Lane Kiffin sends strong message amid request to leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin’s decision about his future has become one of the hottest stories this college football season.
As experts make their predictions and more coaches lose their jobs, one viral podcast clip from an SEC rival has now made its rounds.
On Friday’s episode of Barstool Sports' “Unnecessary Roughness” podcast, co-host Brandon Walker explained why he’s so eager to see Kiffin out at Ole Miss.
“Listen, when I put these things on Twitter, and I'm obviously doing some trolling and stuff, when I put these things on Twitter and I say, Lane Kiffin's going to LSU, then he's going to Florida, then he's going to Giants, and these Ole Miss fans show up and they're like, he only says this because he wants him out of Oxford, he wants him out of Ole Miss. No [expletive], dude!”
“You got one of the best coaches in the country at my arch rival. I want him gone [expletive] tomorrow. Yeah, I certainly want him out of there. He is the best thing to ever happen to them, and I want him to leave.”
Walker’s comments quickly got Kiffin’s attention, who reacted to the clip with a simple message: “Stop glazing.”
Ole Miss enters the weekend 9-1 (5-1 SEC) and ranked No. 7 in the nation with among the country’s most productive offenses under Kiffin, who has transformed the program since arriving.
Kiffin holds a career record of 53-19 since taking over as the Rebels' head coach in 2020, and just earlier this year, he became the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins.
That success explains why LSU, Penn State, Florida, Auburn and even NFL franchises have attached his name to their vacancies.
The Nittany Lions let go of James Franklin on Oct. 13, the Gators fired Billy Napier on Oct. 19, and the Tigers dismissed Brian Kelly on Oct. 26; all three vacancies pushed Kiffin to the top of several people’s lists.
And when the New York Giants moved on from Brian Daboll on Monday, guess whose name immediately entered the conversation?
Despite all of this, Kiffin has been consistent that his focus remains on Ole Miss.
Asked earlier this week, he said he wasn’t “that far down the road” in any decision and emphasized finishing the season and securing home success.
Looking ahead, Ole Miss faces Florida at home this weekend (Nov. 15) and closes the regular season at Mississippi State (Nov. 28).
How Kiffin navigates those two games — and how quickly the phone starts ringing afterward — will determine whether this noise remains in the background or becomes a full-blown coaching switch.