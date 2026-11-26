What would the SEC look for if it suddenly had to replace LSU? The Next Round posed that hypothetical on X, floating candidates ranging from Notre Dame to Texas Tech and weighing everything from national appeal to new recruiting territory.

Replacing the Tigers would be a tall order. LSU brings a national championship pedigree, one of the sport’s most recognizable home-field atmospheres and a foothold in Louisiana. The SEC’s choice would depend on which of those qualities it valued most, and whether it saw an opening to add something it lacked.

Here are the five programs that would make the most sense, in order.

1. Florida State Seminoles

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Florida State offers the best combination of football pedigree, geography, and a rivalry the SEC could build around immediately. The Seminoles and Florida already play an annual game with statewide stakes. Bringing it into conference play would give that matchup a direct bearing on the SEC standings.

The Seminoles would also deepen the league’s presence in a state that already supplies talent to programs across the conference. If the SEC wanted the closest fit for the kind of football brand it would lose with LSU, Florida State would be the first call.

2. Clemson Tigers

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Clemson has much of the same appeal. The Tigers have won multiple national championships in the playoff era, and their annual rivalry with South Carolina would give the SEC another established in-state showcase.

The difference between Clemson and Florida State comes down to what each would add beyond its rivalry. Clemson would give the SEC another proven championship program in a state it already occupies. Florida State would do the same while giving the league a second member in one of its most important recruiting states. That gives the Seminoles the edge.

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

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North Carolina would make the most sense if the SEC saw an LSU vacancy as a chance to expand its footprint. The Tar Heels would give the league its first member in North Carolina, opening more opportunities to play games and recruit in a state that sits between its existing members in South Carolina and Tennessee.

The appeal would extend beyond Saturdays in the fall. North Carolina’s basketball brand would give the SEC another marquee program in a second major sport. Florida State and Clemson make stronger cases on football alone, but the Tar Heels could have the best all-around expansion pitch.

4. Miami Hurricanes

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Miami’s case starts with South Florida recruiting. The Hurricanes would give the SEC a home base in a part of the state where its programs already recruit heavily. Miami also brings a national title history and a brand that can draw interest well beyond its home market.

Florida State gets the nod among the two Florida candidates because of its annual rivalry with the Gators. Miami would offer a different advantage. If the SEC wanted its next member to give it a stronger foothold specifically in South Florida, the Hurricanes would have the clearest pitch.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

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Virginia Tech would give the SEC a foothold in another new state and put regular conference games closer to recruits in Virginia and across the Mid-Atlantic. The Hokies also have a recognizable home-field tradition at Lane Stadium and a natural geographic fit with Tennessee and Kentucky.

Virginia Tech’s biggest competition on this list would be North Carolina. Both offer the chance to enter a new state, while the Tar Heels bring more national reach across sports. The Hokies would have a stronger case if the SEC put a premium on a football-centered addition that moved the league farther north.

Florida State would be the best fit if the SEC wanted to replace as much of LSU’s football identity as possible. If the league treated the opening as an expansion decision, North Carolina would be the program with the strongest chance to change the conversation.