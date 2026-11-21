College GameDay started this Saturday outside with the fans as usual, but it didn’t finish there after being moved inside by some sudden bad weather.

For the third time in the 2026 season, ESPN’s flagship college football program had to move its festivities indoors after a thunderstorm moved into the Miami area as the show was broadcasting ahead of tonight’s game between the Hurricanes and Virginia Tech.

Most of Saturday’s pregame program was broadcast outside, but the final Saturday Selections segment , which featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as this week’s guest picker, had to move inside to avoid the rain.

College GameDay starts outside in style

It didn’t take long for this week’s edition of GameDay to get crazy, this time with Pat McAfee reenacting his iconic pool stunt , leaping off a 33-foot diving platform, this time with fellow analyst Desmond Howard jumping alongside.

WE’RE UP HERE



IT’S AN HONOR TO BE BACK ON THIS CAMPUS



LET’S JUMP INTO ANOTHER CRAZY DAY OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL @DesmondHoward #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/eCKU7vTHtO pic.twitter.com/TeZzZIrlbn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2026

That wasn’t the only viral moment from McAfee on Saturday’s show.

We also saw some good wrestling kayfabe involving The Rock and McAfee after the latter had some words for how Miami reacted to its first loss of the season.

McAfee said that how the Hurricanes reacted to a controversial call against Notre Dame a couple weeks ago “might have been the softest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Minutes later, the former Miami defensive tackle emerged through smoke and pyro wearing shades and his No. 94 jersey yelling, “If you smell what the ‘Canes are cooking!”

After chokeslamming the Virginia Tech mascot, The Rock approached McAfee, who pleaded, “I’ll tell you what, bro. Come on, come on.”

Then with the rest of College GameDay’s hosts looking on, Johnson threw McAfee over his shoulder and threw him through a table. That’ll show him for suggesting The U was soft.

College GameDay had to move before

Twice already this season, GameDay had to move inside thanks to inclement weather.

The first time was for their very first show of the 2026 season, when the program temporarily moved inside to the LSU student union building because of lightning strikes around Baton Rouge ahead of the Tigers’ first game against Clemson.

That turnaround was pretty impressive, as GameDay’s crew was able to move the whole operation indoors in just about 12 minutes.

The second indoor show had plenty more warning, as ESPN had to broadcast its entire program from Alabama in mid-October inside the school’s basketball arena to take cover from the Isaias storm when the Tide hosted Georgia.