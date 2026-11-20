Despite the jokes over the last few years, the ACC has been one of the more competitive P4 conferences throughout the 2026 season. Eight teams in the conference have already eclipsed 6+ wins, with the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons still in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Wake Forest aced its road test against SMU last weekend. However, a few programs put together disappointing outings, with Clemson, Virginia, and Pittsburgh losing at home to below .500 teams.

While Miami and Wake Forest continue to reign supreme, there was a lot of movement across the conference in our Weekly ACC Power Rankings.

ACC Power Rankings After Week 11

1. Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC)

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

Miami faced a tough test for the third straight week, but the Hurricanes outscored Duke 22-15 in the second half. Mario Cristobal's squad led 36-17 before a garbage-time touchdown from the Blue Devils.

If the Hurricanes can take down Virginia Tech and Boston College, they'll be in the ACC Championship with a College Football Playoff spot all but guaranteed.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest. Wow. There aren't too many words to describe what the Demon Deacons did to SMU last weekend.

Despite being on the road, Wake Forest built a 42-0 lead and didn't face much adversity while clobbering the Mustangs. It was an impressive performance that shows Jake Dickert's team is playing its best football at the right time.

3. Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 6-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 3 (no change)

Louisville was held to a season-low 16 points in a tight victory against North Carolina. Carson Hilbert's field goal marked the only points for the Cardinals in the second half.

That gave Louisville just enough breathing room, before an interception secured the victory. The Cardinals have won five straight and now face an ailing Pittsburgh team.

4. Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 5 (+1)

Duke may have lost, but the undermanned Blue Devils competed admirably against one of the top teams in the country.

Manny Diaz could still reach nine wins, though it'll take wins over Clemson and Wake Forest to get there.

5. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 4 (-1)

SMU should be dropping more, but the middle of the ACC got weird last week. With a chance to salvage their season, the Mustangs disappointed in embarrassing fashion.

6. Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 10 (+4)

Florida State has won back-to-back road games under interim head coach Rick Stockstill. Apparently, firing Mike Norvell was all the Seminoles needed to snap a historic road losing streak.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 6 (-1)

North Carolina has dropped three of its last four games, with all of those defeats coming at home. The Tar Heels haven't won in Chapel Hill since September 12.

Bowl eligibility is still within reach.

8. Syracuse Orange (5-5, 3-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (+4)

Syracuse trailed by double digits late in the fourth quarter against NC State. However, a pick-six and a touchdown in the final minute helped the Orange pull out the victory.

The Orange only needs one win to make a bowl. They'd better do it this weekend at Boston College because defeating Notre Dame in the season finale is pretty unlikely.

9. Virginia Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 13 (+4)

Following a BYE week, Virginia finally ended its three-game losing streak, taking down Cal 36-7. The Cavaliers close out the fall against North Carolina and Virginia Tech, sitting one victory shy of the postseason.

10. Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 14 (+4)

Stanford pulled off its biggest win of the season, defeating a winning team for the first time this year with a 40-22 victory against Virginia Tech. Even crazier, the Cardinal dominated the Hokies in Blacksburg.

The Cardinal built a 21-0 lead, running away from Virginia Tech to win their third game in four weeks.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 8 (-3)

After starting 4-0, Virginia Tech has lost four of its last six games, including two straight defeats. The Hokies are getting the full taste of the James Franklin experience.

12. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (-3)

Pitt was forced to turn to its third-string quarterback against Florida State. The results were pretty predictable, as the Panthers struggled to do anything positive on offense.

The Panthers are now 1-4 since losing Mason Heintschel.

13. Clemson Tigers (6-4, 4-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 7 (-6)

Disgusting. Despicable. Downright embarrassing.

That's the best way to describe Clemson's 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech on Senior Day. The program is in a tough spot right now, but at least Dabo Swinney can still focus on the past.

14. Boston College Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 11 (-4)

Boston College has dropped three straight games, failing to score 10+ points in two of them. The Eagles are on the cusp of missing the postseason after having a winning record in late October.

15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 17 (+2)

What the heck was that? Georgia Tech rose from the dead for a weekend and battered Clemson. It's great to finally see something positive from the Yellow Jackets in what has been a long year.

16. North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 15 (-1)

The Wolfpack appears to have mailed it in since the firing of Dave Doeren. NC State has lost two straight and four of its last five games.

17. Cal Golden Bears (3-7, 2-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (-1)

Cal has dropped four straight games and six of the last seven. The Golden Bears have lost by 21+ points in every game during the current losing streak.