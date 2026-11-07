5 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 10

It was a spooky Halloween across college football as six ranked teams went down last weekend, including No. 2 Ohio State falling to unranked USC.

The upsets are only becoming more prevalant late in the 2026 season.

Who is on upset alert in Week 10?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 1 Miami Hurricanes

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during warm ups before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: ND -7.5

Favored or not, the No. 1 team in the country losing to anyone should be considered an upset, and it will be for this story. Miami is out to an 8-0 start, and its only loss in the last year was against Indiana in the national championship game. The Hurricanes have been explosive on offense, but some warts have shown up over the last couple of weeks.

To make matters worse, Miami makes the trip to South Bend without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. That means Darian Mensah is going to need some of his other targets to step up, along with an efficient rushing attack.

The Fighting Irish haven't beaten a ranked opponent all season, and recently lost to BYU 28-24. With that being said, Notre Dame brings the No. 1 defense in the country to the table in what should be a fun chess match against Miami's offense.

This is a must-win game for Notre Dame, or the program will likely miss the College Football Playoff once again.

No. 3 Utah Utes

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley looks on before the game against the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UTAH -4.5

Utah has apparently found its footing. Following its first victory against a ranked opponent, the Utes went on the road and beat up a Cincinnati squad that had just upset undefeated Texas Tech. There was no hangover effect; it was simply business for Morgan Scalley's team.

However, arguably the most important game of the season has arrived as Utah approaches the annual Holy War matchup against BYU. In the long and storied history of the rivalry, this is the first time that both teams have been ranked in the top 10.

Anything can happen in these types of games. This is effectively an early College Football Playoff game, as a loss could eliminate Utah or BYU from contention. The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak against the Utes, including a 22-21 victory in Salt Lake City in 2024.

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rolls out during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UT -2.5

Texas has drawn the ire of the state of Mississippi after taking down Ole Miss and Mississippi State in consecutive games. The Longhorns are back on a winning streak, but three of their final four games fall on the road. Two months into the season, this is only the second true road game for Steve Sarkisian's squad.

The Longhorns beat Tennessee 20-17 in Knoxville back in September, and also lost a neutral-site game to unranked Oklahoma. There aren't many data points to rely on, but Texas has dealt with some issues outside of Austin.

Missouri is undefeated at home in 2026, and upset No. 8 Florida last month. That game wasn't even close, as the Tigers won 45-17 and handled Texas A&M in Columbia the following week.

Which version of Arch Manning will show up this weekend?

No. 8 UCLA Bruins

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: UCLA -3.5

UCLA controlled Nevada last weekend, as expected. The Bruins have matched their win total from the last two years combined and are firmly inside the top 10. However, the program has one of the hottest head coaches in the country, and rumors, true or not, are beginning to float around.

Will that have any impact on a Bruins squad that is already without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the year? Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has only accumulated three total touchdowns in his three starts, despite attempting 30+ passes in each game.

Minnesota is a capable opponent. The Golden Gophers previously upset Iowa and Michigan. Last weekend, they took Indiana to overtime.

Despite falling just short, Minnesota is back at home and this is a long trip for UCLA.

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs back to the line of scrimmage for a two point conversion attempt after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: OSU -7.5

Ohio State is in danger of falling out of the College Football Playoff hunt. The Buckeyes weren't able to get the job done with a backup quarterback against USC last week, losing 30-18 on the West Coast. Another defeat would make it unlikely that the program is included in the 12-team field.

Julian Sayin won't be returning anytime soon, which is a big hit to Ohio State's offense. It's hard for any team to replace its starting quarterback, let alone when it's a Heisman Finalist and game-changer such as Sayin.

Obviously, the Ducks have dealt with issues of their own at the quarterback position. However, Oregon took down No. 20 Northwestern last weekend, and might be able to carry some of that momentum into Columbus.

There's a lot of pressure on Ryan Day and Ohio State to deliver. Are the Buckeyes pipes or diamonds?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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