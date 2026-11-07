Why These Top 25 College Football Teams Are in Real Danger Today

As the calendar turns to November, everything is on the line for several college football teams looking to establish themselves as contenders in the eyes of playoff selectors.

Or, will they play themselves into the pretender category? Saturday brings us a handful of critical matchups involving ranked teams who are playing for their postseason lives.

Not everyone will pass those tests. Which teams are in danger this weekend? All times Eastern.

Holy War will separate Utah, BYU in Big 12 race

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Whoever prevails in this Holy War moves into the definitive first place position in the Big 12 with a critical head-to-head tiebreaker. Not to mention a massive vote of confidence from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

They ranked BYU ninth in the country and the Utes third. The Cougars already have a win over Notre Dame and would add another in this road test.

That puts real pressure on Utah to preserve its undefeated record, but BYU has more to lose in this matchup thanks to that surprise upset loss at unranked UCF a couple weeks ago.

BYU at Utah at 12 p.m. on ESPN

SEC shakedown pits Alabama, LSU in playoff elimination game

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The playoff committee really, really likes Alabama. So much they named it the No. 5 team in the country. LSU sits at No. 14, outside the bracket entering this weekend, but beating the Tide would be the biggest feather in Lane Kiffin’s cap if he can pull it off.

He has home field advantage, a solid dual threat quarterback, and a tough defense that ranks second in college football in total defensive success rate.

Grounding a Crimson Tide offense that can move the ball vertically would be a major resume-booster for LSU, and would force the committee into a serious reassessment about where Alabama belongs in the field.

Alabama at LSU at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Ohio State faces disaster hosting resurgent Oregon

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An injury-induced change at quarterback, a surprise second loss, and suddenly the Buckeyes are on the outside looking in at the national playoff field.

Currently the first team out in the bracket, Ohio State needs answers and fast on how to move the ball down the field with Luke Fahey under center.

They tangle with an Oregon team that completely failed its own preseason hopes and sits at three losses, but is newly confident after knocking off ranked Northwestern last weekend.

Oregon at Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky sits atop SEC standings in road test at Tennessee

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Whatever Will Stein is doing is working. The first year coach has Kentucky sitting in first place in the SEC standings and the current projected No. 6 playoff seed.

Now comes the hard part. They go to Rocky Top to face a Tennessee defense that smothered Alabama but also couldn’t stop South Carolina. Which one shows up?

UK goes home against Florida, to Missouri, and hosts Louisville the rest of the way. So there isn’t exactly breathing room to recover from any late-season mistakes.

Kentucky at Tennessee at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia walking into a trap at Ole Miss this week?

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The reigning SEC champions put themselves in a tie for first place in the SEC after smacking around rival Florida last weekend.

But in the process, the Bulldogs also raised questions around the efficacy of their vertical passing game. They defended well enough and ran the ball to put away the Gators, but they’ll have to test the deeper end of the field in this road test against the Rebels.

For its part, Ole Miss will be doing the same. And they can with some success, given Trinidad Chambliss commands a top 20 national passing offense.

The Rebels already have two losses and can ill afford a third as it fights for attention in a very crowded SEC playoff field.

Georgia at Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Notre Dame faces playoff oblivion hosting Miami

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All of a sudden, the fate of Malachi Toney looms large in this critical matchup. Miami’s uber-productive wide receiver now will not appear on the field after suffering an ankle injury in a team practice preparing for this game.

That could realistically change the dynamic on the field between the Hurricanes’ potent aerial attack and a solid Irish passing defense. And at a moment when the home team is desperate for some good data to give the selection committee.

They ranked Notre Dame at No. 11, seven spots lower than the AP poll, signaling they’re not quite enamored with their schedule to date. One that includes a loss at BYU. Another one would be catastrophic. Beating the No. 1 team in the country? That keeps the Irish in the top dozen for sure.

Miami at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC