Rivalry week has arrived in college football. Though some of the matchups look lopsided on paper, anything can happen over the next few days.

These are the types of games where records are thrown out the window as passion and good old-fashioned hate take center stage.

Who is on upset alert in Week 13?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 9 UCLA Bruins

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: USC -6.5

Honestly, UCLA's College Football Playoff hopes all come down to the matchup against USC. Lose, and the Bruins are surely out. Win, and they'll have to stay within a respectable margin (or win) in the Big Ten Championship game to be included in the top-12 for the first time in program history.

If backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach can't go, this is going to be tough for the Bruins. Third-string Madden Iamaleava looked like he was in a different universe late in the loss to Michigan.

USC has dropped three of its last seven games, but the Trojans are good enough to keep this close, and maybe even sneak away with a win.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: ORE -14.5

Dan Lanning does deserve some props. Oregon's season was on the brink of falling apart following Dante Moore's injury. In the aftermath, the Ducks dropped two of their next three games. Since then, they've won four straight and are firmly in the mix to return to the College Football Playoff.

One of the last obstacles standing in their way is the Washington Huskies. While it's been a disappointing campaign, the Huskies have won back-to-back games, including a 27-24 upset of No. 8 Indiana last weekend.

Demond Williams Jr. is the top quarterback in this matchup, and that matters. In the win over the Hoosiers, he totaled 315 total yards and two touchdowns.

No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: IOWA -3.5

Iowa quietly remains in contention for a spot in the top-12, flying under the radar as the rest of the Big Ten falls apart. The Hawkeyes aren't flashy, but they're elite on defense and simply stack up wins. They've won four straight games by 14+ points.

While Iowa needs a few things to go in its favor, there's still a path to the conference championship game. First things first, the Hawkeyes have to take care of business against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have a little momentum under their belt after upsetting Ohio State last weekend. Iowa's defense will need to be up for a challenge once again, as Anthony Colandrea is tough to stop if he gets into a rhythm.

No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) celebrates after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: LOU -2.5

Louisville is surging. Jeff Brohm's squad is among the hottest in the country, riding a six-game winning streak into the annual rivalry game against Kentucky. The offense is ridiculous when it gets going, as the Cardinals have multiple threats who can drive terror into opposing defenses.

If Louisville is hot, Kentucky is freezing. The Wildcats have dropped three consecutive games, and haven't scored 20+ points in a single contest in over a month.

With that being said, college football has a tendency to get weird, and Will Stein will likely have a few tricks up his sleeve.

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: OSU -10.5

Do I need to say more? Ohio State is reeling after dropping three of its last four games, including a 31-28 upset loss to Nebraska. The Buckeyes have faded across the board since losing Julian Sayin to an injury, particularly on defense.

Michigan isn't anything special, but both programs get up for this prestigious rivalry affair. The Wolverines have won four of the last five meetings.

Back in 2024, unranked Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus.