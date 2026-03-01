5 Most Intriguing Wide Receiver Prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine

Saturday is the day of the NFL Scouting Combine most have been looking forward to, as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs take the spotlight in Indianapolis.

It's a talented wide receiver class with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projecting three wideouts to go in the top half of the first round -- Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson -- but then there will be a lot of debate over the rest of the draft pool at that position.

The combine showcase Saturday will be pivotal for a bunch of wide receivers hoping to stand out from the pack.

Tate, who is projected to be the first wide receiver taken, is only running the 40-yard dash and skipping field workouts Saturday, and Tyson is bypassing field work and testing at the combine while focusing on meetings with teams this week.

But there will be plenty of other wideouts showcasing themselves during drills.

Here are the five most intriguing WRs to watch Saturday.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award as the top pass-catcher in college football in 2025. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Makai Lemon (USC)

Perhaps no wide receiver helped their draft stock more during the 2025 season than Lemon, who had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans while besting a talented field to win the prestigious Biletnikoff Award.

Lemon is not expected to run the 40-yard dash Saturday, but he is eager to showcase himself during drills and field work and prove that he is a versatile talent who can line up inside or outside and have success.

"Anywhere I go on the field, you know, I’m [going to] dominate. Don’t matter if I’m inside, outside. Don’t matter where I’m at, I’m gonna do my best to that. If you put me on the field anywhere, you know, you gonna see that," Lemon said Friday.

USC WR Makai Lemon on who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ZozjmE65qj — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) February 27, 2026

Kiper projects Lemon going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

Washington wideout Denzel Boston speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

2. Denzel Boston (Washington)

Beyond those aforementioned clear top 3 receivers in this draft class, Boston is the other one Kiper expects to slip into the first round, projecting him No. 26 to the WR-needy Buffalo Bills.

But that's not cemented. Boston will need a strong combine performance to separate himself from the other talented playmakers at the position looking to improve their draft stock Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound target had almost identical seasons the last two years at Washington, combining for 125 receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns in that span.

One prospect I’m watching closely at the combine-Denzel Boston



We all know the 6’3 WR can make the contested catches and be a mismatch in the redzone



But whats his straight line speed and agility? (40yd dash & 3 cone)



He’s on my #Browns bucket list

pic.twitter.com/60eb0gN2Ox — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) February 23, 2026

Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

3. Malachi Fields (Notre Dame)

Fields may have flown under the radar a bit while spending his first four college years at Virginia, even though that included back-to-back 800-yard seasons. But transferring to Notre Dame for his final season helped his draft stock, even if his overall production was a bit less.

Fields caught 36 passes for 630 yards and 5 TDs for the Fighting Irish, averaging a career-high 17.5 yards per reception while proving himself as a true field stretcher.

The 6-foot-4 Fields then impressed significantly at the Senior Bowl last month, further boosting his draft stock. A strong combine performance could ensure he's one of the first wideouts off the board on Day 2 of the draft.

Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields combine measurements:



6044

218

7900 wing

3218 arm

900 hand pic.twitter.com/tVcwIRQGwo — John “Draft” Vogel (@DraftVogel) February 28, 2026

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch is one to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday in Indianapolis. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

4. Zachariah Branch (Georgia)

A former five-star prospect who started out at USC before finishing his college career at Georgia, Branch had a belated breakout in 2025 with 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs.

He has elite speed and change-of-direction elusiveness and could be one of the draft prospects who benefits the most from the combine as his top-end athleticism will be fully quantified relative to his peers.

"I'm different, I'm 1 of 1. My mentality is never let the first person tackle me." UGA WR Zachariah Branch at NFL Combine. https://t.co/8GIV2ID7di pic.twitter.com/l66vrz1Rfe — CHAMPSIDE (@theCHAMPSIDE) February 28, 2026

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion is one of the more intriguing pass-catchers in the NFL draft this year. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

5. KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

Concepcion was an AP First-Team All-America selection as an "all-purpose" weapon for Texas A&M, catching 81 passes for 919 yards and 9 TDs, rushing for a score and adding 2 more TDs on punt returns.

Concepcion benefitted from his transfer to Texas A&M after two years at NC State, playing a starring role on the Aggies' run to the College Football Playoff.

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion at the NFL Combine on his time with the Aggies: “That year at A&M meant everything for me.” (h/t @SteveHelwagen). pic.twitter.com/WzrtWbNo2f — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) February 27, 2026

The potential for NFL teams to add an elite special teams talent along with a big-play threat at wide receiver will have a lot of eyes on Concepcion during the combine workouts Saturday.