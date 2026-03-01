5 Most Intriguing Wide Receiver Prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine
Saturday is the day of the NFL Scouting Combine most have been looking forward to, as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs take the spotlight in Indianapolis.
It's a talented wide receiver class with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projecting three wideouts to go in the top half of the first round -- Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson -- but then there will be a lot of debate over the rest of the draft pool at that position.
The combine showcase Saturday will be pivotal for a bunch of wide receivers hoping to stand out from the pack.
Tate, who is projected to be the first wide receiver taken, is only running the 40-yard dash and skipping field workouts Saturday, and Tyson is bypassing field work and testing at the combine while focusing on meetings with teams this week.
But there will be plenty of other wideouts showcasing themselves during drills.
Here are the five most intriguing WRs to watch Saturday.
1. Makai Lemon (USC)
Perhaps no wide receiver helped their draft stock more during the 2025 season than Lemon, who had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans while besting a talented field to win the prestigious Biletnikoff Award.
Lemon is not expected to run the 40-yard dash Saturday, but he is eager to showcase himself during drills and field work and prove that he is a versatile talent who can line up inside or outside and have success.
"Anywhere I go on the field, you know, I’m [going to] dominate. Don’t matter if I’m inside, outside. Don’t matter where I’m at, I’m gonna do my best to that. If you put me on the field anywhere, you know, you gonna see that," Lemon said Friday.
Kiper projects Lemon going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
2. Denzel Boston (Washington)
Beyond those aforementioned clear top 3 receivers in this draft class, Boston is the other one Kiper expects to slip into the first round, projecting him No. 26 to the WR-needy Buffalo Bills.
But that's not cemented. Boston will need a strong combine performance to separate himself from the other talented playmakers at the position looking to improve their draft stock Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound target had almost identical seasons the last two years at Washington, combining for 125 receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns in that span.
3. Malachi Fields (Notre Dame)
Fields may have flown under the radar a bit while spending his first four college years at Virginia, even though that included back-to-back 800-yard seasons. But transferring to Notre Dame for his final season helped his draft stock, even if his overall production was a bit less.
Fields caught 36 passes for 630 yards and 5 TDs for the Fighting Irish, averaging a career-high 17.5 yards per reception while proving himself as a true field stretcher.
The 6-foot-4 Fields then impressed significantly at the Senior Bowl last month, further boosting his draft stock. A strong combine performance could ensure he's one of the first wideouts off the board on Day 2 of the draft.
4. Zachariah Branch (Georgia)
A former five-star prospect who started out at USC before finishing his college career at Georgia, Branch had a belated breakout in 2025 with 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs.
He has elite speed and change-of-direction elusiveness and could be one of the draft prospects who benefits the most from the combine as his top-end athleticism will be fully quantified relative to his peers.
5. KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
Concepcion was an AP First-Team All-America selection as an "all-purpose" weapon for Texas A&M, catching 81 passes for 919 yards and 9 TDs, rushing for a score and adding 2 more TDs on punt returns.
Concepcion benefitted from his transfer to Texas A&M after two years at NC State, playing a starring role on the Aggies' run to the College Football Playoff.
The potential for NFL teams to add an elite special teams talent along with a big-play threat at wide receiver will have a lot of eyes on Concepcion during the combine workouts Saturday.
