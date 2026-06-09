5 Way Too Early 2027 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects

There's been plenty of talk surrounding the potentially loaded 2027 NFL Draft class dating back to last season, especially with the talented group of quarterbacks that could be in the mix.

Here's five gunslingers expected to be on scouts boards during the 2026 season.

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

The leading candidate for QB1 of the 2027 NFL Draft class, Arch Manning, has plenty of expectations to meet, and with a loaded cast on offense, the Longhorns have set him up with no room for excuses. Manning, who comes in at 6-foot-4, 225 lbs, put together a solid season in his first year as a starter, passing for over 3,100 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions.

His mobility, however, became the difference-maker, rushing for an additional 14 scores while showing the IQ to get creative in a collapsing pocket and utilize dual-threat capabilities to extend plays or drives.

The development throughout the season was evident, with Manning playing his best football down the final stretch. Another strong year, with continued growth in his progressions, could certainly put Manning in contention as a future NFL franchise starter.

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Oregon's Dante Moore has an interesting case this season, as he opted out of the 2026 draft and returned to the Ducks for another season. Expected to be the second quarterback off the board last season, Moore will now contend in what fans and scouts consider to be one of the most talented groups of quarterback prospects in recent times.

Coming off a year where he completed 70% of his pass attempts for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, Moore's already put together an enticing tape for scouts to watch until the season kicks off.

What flies off the screen immediately for the Detroit native is his ability to make almost any throw, process the field quickly, and even display smooth accuracy off-platform.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One more year of work with Dan Lanning should more than help Moore prepare for the NFL. If he can clean up the turnover numbers and lead Oregon to the playoffs, then expect Moore to be in firm QB1 contention next year.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

A true Cinderella story to becoming a starting quarterback, Drew Mestemaker didn't start a game under center until 2025 after joining North Texas as a redshirt walk-on in 2024.

He'd play in limited reps during his first year, but once given the keys by head coach Eric Morris in 25', Mestemaker didn't look back. Erupting for an FBS-leading 4,379 yards to accompany 34 touchdowns and a 68% pass completion, the 6-foot-4 gunslinger put the nation on notice.

Now following Coach Morris to Oklahoma State, Mestemaker has the chance to showcase his talents in a stronger division, playing in the Big 12. Reps will be key as 2025 was the first time Mestemaker started at quarterback.

Still, with an already promising start to his career, talented arm, and NFL-ready frame, he could certainly make noise as a prospect in the 2027 draft with another elite season.

Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes

Fresh off an ACC Championship with the Duke Blue Devils, Darian Mensah opted for a new team in the conference for his junior season, joining the Miami Hurricanes, his third team in three seasons, also starting for Tulsa in 2024.

Now under Mario Cristobal, Mensah will have the opportunity to play with a loaded offense in Miami and possibly contend for a national title on his way to the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His game isn't centered around mobility by any means, but more of a traditional pocket passer who can occasionally sneak out of the pocket to extend the play. At 6-foot-3 and near 200lbs, Mensah will need to add weight to his small frame this season. Still another impressive year under his belt could certainly land Mensah within the top five quarterbacks in next year's draft at the bare minimum.

Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's new QB1, Josh Hoover, may not be deemed an immediate first-round prospect coming into the season, but could an elite season under Curt Cignetti change that trajectory for the former TCU gunslinger? He's not going to wow anyone with size at just 6-foot-2, but his high IQ and quick, compact release are two attributes scouts will certainly be interested in as boards get created for 2027.

As for the 2026 campaign, Hoover steps into the spotlight for the reigning National Champions, and plenty of expectations will be added to his plate.

If he can clean up the turnovers, which have been abysmal over the last two seasons, then the Hoosiers could very well be in play at another playoff run. For Hoover, showing scouts that he can step up to the plate for a bigger program could be a huge boost for his NFL Draft stock.