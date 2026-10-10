5 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 6

The middle of the 2026 college football regular season has arrived.

If there's one thing we've learned, it's that ranked teams have a target on their back. At least 5 top-25 teams have been defeated on consecutive weekends.

READ MORE: 5 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 5

Who is on upset alert in Week 6?

*All odds via FanDuel

No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: ORE -10.5

Less than a year ago, Bob Chesney took an overmatched James Madison team into Eugene to face Oregon in the College Football Playoff. The Dukes lost 51-34, but they displayed plenty of fight, outscoring the Ducks 28-17 in the second half.

Chesney is headed back to Oregon, this time as the head coach of UCLA. The Bruins are overperforming compared to expectations, jumping out to a 4-0 start and a No. 21 ranking. They've won both of their road games by 21+ points.

Oregon responded to its early-season slip-up to Oklahoma State with a big win over USC. However, star quarterback Dante Moore was injured in the game and may not be able to return on Saturday. Don't expect UCLA to back down, even if the Bruins are entering a hostile environment.

No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts toward a referee during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: MIZZOU -3.5

How quickly a week can change things. Just last Saturday, Missouri delivered one of the potential upsets I highlighted, blowing out Florida in Columbia. The Tigers are riding high after taking down a top-10 team, bouncing back from a loss to Mississippi State.

But it's worth remembering, this is the same Missouri team that slept walked through a home game against Troy, and had to come back from a double-digit deficit. The Tigers have some faults, and they tend to show up.

Texas A&M has been disappointing so far, to say the least. The Aggies still have plenty of talent, and maybe this is the week Marcel Reed gets going. It's possible Missouri lets off the gas slightly. Coming off a dominant victory, it'll be hard for the Tigers to replicate a similar performance.

No. 19 USC Trojans

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: PSU -1.5

Hello USC, the Trojans are a familiar face on this list. They've been riding close to the razor's edge, barely beating Rutgers (42-35) and Washington (25-21). Lincoln Riley's squad did get cut by Oregon, falling at home to the Ducks.

Yes, USC is 5-1, but the Trojans have a few serious issues, especially on defense. Penn State, losers of 2 straight, is somehow the favorite entering this game. Regardless, USC is the ranked team, and this would be categorized as an upset.

Lincoln Riley's seat will grow even warmer if USC's defense fails to show up once again.

No. 22 Houston Cougars

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: KSU -2.5

Houston is another ranked team that is close to getting burned. The Cougars haven't been the same since their loss to Texas Tech. They only beat Georgia Southern 42-28 and trailed UCF 17-0 before a second-half comeback.

Back on the road, where things look much tougher for Houston, Kansas State is looking to pull off a shocker. Though the Wildcats lost last week, they won all three of their home games by double digits.

First-year head coach Collin Klein is searching for his first signature win.

No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi leads his team into the stadium before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: PITT -3.5

This might end up being one of the more interesting games in the ACC this weekend. Pittsburgh survived a road trip to Virginia Tech, but lost starting quarterback Mason Heintschel for the remainder of the season in the process. Former Auburn and Texas State signal-caller Holden Geriner is a veteran, but he's only thrown for 334 yards, with 219 of those coming in 2026.

Can Geriner realistically step in and keep the Panthers' undefeated season going? Luckily, his first start will come at home, though he will be facing a North Carolina defense that can get a little creative under Bill Belichick.

The Tar Heels have dropped 2 straight, and a victory over Pittsburgh could help them get back on track.