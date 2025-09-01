SI

Michigan Coach Had Simple Advice for Freshman QB After He Delivered Vicious Block

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore things his quarterback Bryce Underwood might be a bit too eager to make a big play.

Tyler Lauletta

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore doesn’t want his quarterback Bryce Underwood throwing blocks.
/ @BigTenNetwork / X
No. 14 Michigan got off to a strong start to the season over the weekend, taking a comfortable 34–17 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

The win was especially important to establishing a level of comfort for true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has taken the reins of the Wolverines' offense.

Underwood looked plenty at ease, going 21-of-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown. In fact, there were moments where he might have been too comfortable. With Michigan knocking on the door of the end zone, Underwood rushed out to throw a monster block for his running back

After the game, coach Sherrone Moore explained that while he loved seeing that type of energy out of his quarterback, he also kind of hated it.

“I said ‘Stop. Don’t do it,'” Moore said. “But he loves it. He loves the game, he loves football. He loves the physicality.”

Having such a quarterback is a mixed blessing for Moore. “It does make you cringe. You don’t want your quarterback doing that. But it kind of perks you up a little bit, knowing that he loves that part of the game.”

Underwood will have his next chance to run, throw, and yes, even block, next week on the road against No. 18 Oklahoma, with a national audience tuning in and ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting live from Norman.

