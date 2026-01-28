Most impressive Senior Bowl measurements for college football stars

While there have been plenty of outliers over the years, like smallish 6-foot quarterback Drew Brees delivering a Hall of Fame-caliber career or 6-foot-1, 285-pound Aaron Donald going from undersized to unrivaled at defensive tackle, NFL scouts put a lot of stock in measurables.

And so the first part of an important week of evaluations at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, was the raw numbers -- height, weight, wingspan, hand size, arm length.

Vanderbilt quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia drew the biggest headlines Monday when he measured in at 5-foot-9 7/8 and 197 pounds after being listed on the Commodores' roster at 6-foot, 207 pounds. That won't help Pavia's draft stock.

But what about the players who benefitted from their measurables in Mobile? Here are a few that stood out.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton logged impressive measurements at the Senior Bowl this week. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Talk about looking the part.

Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton measured in at 6-foot-5 3/8 and 268 pounds, which is bigger than any EDGE drafted in the first round last year.

That includes Dennis-Sutton's former Penn State teammate Abdul Carter (the No. 3 overall pick bypassed official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine but is listed at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds), Mykel Williams (11th overall pick, 6-foot-5 1/8 and 260 pounds), Shemar Stewart (17th overall pick, 6-foot-5, 267) and James Pearce Jr. (26th overall pick, 6-foot-5 2/8 and 245 pounds).

Of course, Dennis-Sutton also delivered at an elite level on the field for Penn State, putting up almost identical stat lines the last two seasons (albeit in three fewer games in 2025) with 84 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 6 pass deflections and an interception combined those years.

Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton will probably not be a volume sack guy at the next level, but he’s got good power, sound technique, and a hot motor.



I don’t think there’s a real big difference between him and Parker for Clemson. Solid base defensive end on Day 2 that will… pic.twitter.com/HKIR8xUhWK — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) January 16, 2026

Arkansas QB Taylen Green

Taylen Green's production at Arkansas got overshadowed a bit by the Razorbacks' collective struggles, but he was a stat-stuffing dual-threat playmaker in two seasons there after transferring in from Boise State.

Green definitely did not go overlooked while arriving at the Senior Bowl this week, though.

He measured in at an even 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds in Mobile, standing out among the quarterbacks competing this week.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green fits the desired measurables for an intriguing QB draft prospect. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While there has been more willingness to invest in shorter quarterbacks in recent drafts, NFL talent evaluators still love a prototypical tall quarterback with a build like Green's.

After all, look at the two starting quarterbacks for the upcoming Super Bowl -- Drake Maye (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and Sam Darnold (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) -- or the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds).

Green was listed at 6-foot-6 on Arkansas' roster, but the Senior Bowl measurement confirms it.

And the film confirms that Green has a lot of intriguing upside after a season in which he passed for 2,714 yards, 19 TDs and 11 INTs while rushing for 777 yards and 8 TDs. For his collegiate career, Green had 9,962 passing yards, 59 TDs, 35 INTs and 2,403 rushing yards and 35 TDs.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Like Dennis-Sutton, fellow edge rusher Zion Young also made an impression with his measurables in Mobile.

Young checked in at 6-foot-5 2/8 and 262 pounds (matching his listed size on Missouri's roster), which will get scouts' attention.

As a senior for the Tigers, Young tallied 15 tackles for loss, a career-high 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries in 12 games. It was a breakout season for Young, whose previous high was 2.5 sacks.

Mizzou EDGE Zion Young (Rd 2-3):



+ 6’5”, 262 lbs with great length

+ Heavy hands in run support

+ Sturdy anchor to push the pocket

+ Accurate strike placement

+ Good short-area burst

+ Deep pass-rushing IQ

- DUI arrest

- Flexibility

- Average agility pic.twitter.com/TO0DU3OaDu — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 15, 2025

He'll need to continue building momentum in this pre-draft process, with this week being a pivotal one for his draft potential.

USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane compiled a highlight reel of jaw-dropping catches during his three years at USC, and he's one of the most intriguing draft prospects at the Senior Bowl this week.

The first impression Lane made in Mobile was with an official height of 6-foot-4 1/8 while weighing in at 196. He was listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds on USC's official roster.

That puts Lane at the same height as 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan (albeit McMillan measured at 219 pounds) and second-round pick Jayden Higgins (214 pounds), while only three wide receivers checked in taller at the NFL Scouting Combine last year -- Virginia Tech's Da'Quon Felton at 6-foot-4 6/8 (undrafted), Tennessee's Dont'e Thornton at 6-foot-4 5/8 (drafted in the fourth round) and Nebraska's Isaiah Neyor at 6-foot-4 2/8 (undrafted).

McMillan is a favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after totaling 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and 7 TDs for the Carolina Panthers, while Higgins also had a strong rookie season with 41 catches for 525 yards and 6 TDs for the Houston Texans.

As noted, Lane is significantly lighter than both, but what really makes him a tantalizing draft prospect is his length and wingspan, which will be an interesting measurement to track when it posts.

Seen some surprised USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane declared: I’m not



🗡️Every bit 6-4, room to add mass at 21 years old toting 19 starts

🗡️RZ High-pointer; 52%+ on contested catches

🗡️Sells head & shoulder fakes



The adequate YAC ability is what it is, that’s not his game.



🎥 @KHollowell_ https://t.co/nU18zE7rLC pic.twitter.com/bxTh6Y9x0T — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 16, 2025

Lane totaled 82 receptions for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons at USC, showing exceptional success on 50-50 balls with that size.

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

Ted Hurst was one of the most productive wide receivers in the country this season with 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and 6 TDs for Georgia State, and the Senior Bowl is a big opportunity for the Group of 5 standout to show how he stacks up with his Power 4 counterparts.

In terms of measurables, he's already off to a good start.

Hust was listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds on Georgia State's roster, but he measured in at 6-foot-3 2/8 and 207 pounds this week.

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst is an intriguing draft prospect competing at the Senior Bowl this week. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There's a lot of good buzz for Hurst leading into the week, and he is among the prospects who could influence his draft stock the most in Mobile.

After starting his collegiate career at Division II Valdosta State, Hurst combined for 137 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 TDs the last two seasons at Georgia State while earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors this season.