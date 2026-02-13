No. 1 Overall College Football Prospect’s Father Updates Recruiting Timeline

A 6-5, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback at The Dunham School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Elijah Haven burst onto the national scene as a sophomore, establishing himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2027 class.

He was named the 2024 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year after leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and a Louisiana Division III Select state championship game appearance, completing 193 of 321 passes (60.7%) for 3,093 yards with 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 925 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Haven followed that up by earning Louisiana’s 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year honors and now sits as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports, holding a national offer sheet that continues to expand.

As recruiting accelerates, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently reported quotes from Kwame Haven, Elijah’s father, saying the recruit “is getting closer to making a decision" and that "He's just taking his time."

“He’s OK with being patient, but I think a lot of the signs are pointing to a couple of schools being at the top,” Haven said. “He wants to see some spring practices. So basketball will finish up here within the next month or so, and then we’ll go to a couple of spring practices that we have earmarked. We’ll probably make a decision shortly after that.”

Multiple outlets list a four-team group — Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs— as the primary contenders.

Alabama remains the perceived favorite. Under Kalen DeBoer, the Tide continues to position itself as a quarterback development hub with a modernized offensive system, strong NFL draft pipeline, and consistent Playoff-level expectations. Multiple visits and sustained staff communication have kept Alabama at the forefront of Haven’s recruitment.

Auburn’s pitch centers on opportunity and long-term vision under Alex Golesh. The Tigers have aggressively rebuilt through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, including the addition of veteran QB Byrum Brown to stabilize the room. The message to Haven is clear: compete early in a reshaped offense while helping define Auburn’s next championship window.

Florida has gained momentum as Jon Sumrall and his staff prioritize quarterback recruiting and offensive identity. The Gators have emphasized scheme fit and a potential path to early competition, and recruiting prediction models have recently tightened the gap between Florida and Alabama.

Georgia, meanwhile, offers the stability of Kirby Smart’s championship culture. With former blue-chip quarterbacks already on the roster, competition would be immediate. However, Georgia’s consistent national contention, NFL development track record, and pro-style structure remain major draws for elite quarterbacks evaluating long-term upside over early snaps.

