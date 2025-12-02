Abdul Carter Benched for Second Time in Mike Kafka Era
Abdul Carter was benched again on Monday as the Giants took on the Patriots. Carter did not start because of a coach's decision for the second time in three games since Mike Kafka took over as head coach in New York.
Two weeks ago, the prized rookie missed the start of the Giants loss to the Packers. It was reported that he had slept through a walkthrough, but Carter denied that, saying he had been undergoing treatment at the time.
Two weeks later, he was back on the bench at the start of another game. This time he sat out the entire first quarter as the Patriots jumped out to a 17-0 lead.
Carter, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, made headlines because he was entertaining the idea of asking to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56 jersey, but he settled for No. 51.
He came into the Giants-Patriots game tied for 10th on the team in tackles with 27 and has recorded just one-half of a single sack through 12 games. He has yet to break out the touchdown celebration he has planned.
The Giants are off to a 2-10 start and fired their head coach in November.