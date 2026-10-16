Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 7 (Bet the OVER in Washington vs. Purdue)

This week's college football season marches on, and we have three games to watch and bet on Friday night, including a Big Ten matchup between the Washington Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers.

If you're looking to get in on the action tonight, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for tonight.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Memphis -7.5 (+100) vs. Tulane

Washington vs. Purdue OVER 51.5 (-118)

Appalachian State -1.5 (-108) vs. Coastal Carolina

Memphis vs. Tulane Best Bet

All signs point to Memphis winning and covering in this game. The Tigers' advanced metrics have been fantastic this season, ranking 25th in adjusted EPA per play, 21st in net yards per play, and 29th in net success rate. Meanwhile, the Green Wave ranks 118th, 74th, and 120th in those three respective metrics.

Tulane doesn't do anything well defensively, which means the Tigers' offense can use any of their weapons to attack them.

The only thing holding the Tigers back this season has been the fact that they have the 116th-worst average starting field position. If their defense and special teams can give them more favorable starting positions, they're going to take off in a hurry.

I'll lay the points with Memphis.

Pick: Memphis -7.5 (+100)

Washington vs. Purdue Best Bet

Purdue is exactly the type of team that is built for hitting the OVERs in their games. They have one of the worst defenses in the country, ranking 130th in opponent EPA per play and 116th in opponent success rate. Meanwhile, their offense is a top-40 unit, most notably ranking 12th in the country in offensive success rate.

The Washington offense hasn't been great this season, but they've faced relatively stiff competition in some games. Now that they get to face this Boilermakers defense, I expect them to round up points in a hurry. Let's bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 51.5 (-118)

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Best Bet

Neither of these teams is good, to put it bluntly. They rank 123rd and 131st in adjusted net EPA per play. That's why I'm going to lean on the team with the only redeeming unit in this game, and it's the Appalachian State defense. They aren't a great unit, but they're still the best unit in this game, ranking 30th in net EPA per play and 16th in opponent EPA per pass.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina doesn't have any redeeming quality, ranking outside the top 100 in virtually every metric on both sides of the ball.

The Mountaineers should be bigger favorites.

Pick: Appalachian State -1.5 (-108)

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