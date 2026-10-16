Ohio State vs. Indiana Predictions, Best Bets and Props for College Football Week 7

The defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, have narrowly kept their undefeated season alive, beating the likes of Northwestern and Nebraska by a combined nine points. They'll now have to bring their A game if they want to keep a 0 in the loss column when they host the Big Ten favorites, Ohio State.

The Buckeyes fell to Texas in Week 2, but have since ripped off four straight impressive wins. A win against Indiana this weekend would go a long way toward capturing both the Big Ten and a top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Let's dive into my best bets for this marquee Big Ten showdown.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State -3.5 (+110) vs. Indiana

OVER 50.5 (-110)

Jeremiah Smith 150+ Receiving Yards (+138)

Ohio State -3.5 (+110) vs. Indiana

I don't believe in this Indiana team. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by with wins against both Northwestern and Nebraska, which is bad news ahead of a game against a team as elite as Ohio State.

The Hoosiers' biggest weakness is their secondary, which is disastrous news against this Buckeyes team. Ohio State's offense is second in the country in EPA per pass, while the Hoosiers are 76th in opponent EPA per pass. If they can't slow down Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are going to win and cover in this game, so that's the bet I'm going to place.

OVER 50.5 (-110)

It's not the Hoosiers' offense that's going to lose them the game. In fact, the two offenses in this game are the top two passing offenses in the country, ranking first and second in EPA per pass. They also rank 12th and 19th in offensive success rate.

Where Indiana is going to lose is its defense, which ranks outside the top 20 in almost every metric, including coming in at 49th in opponent EPA per play. The Ohio State defense isn't without its weaknesses as well, including ranking 44th in opponent rush success rate.

I think the offenses for both teams are the strength of this matchup, so we can feel confident in betting on this being a high-scoring affair.

Jeremiah Smith 150+ Receiving Yards (+138)

The odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite is in for another huge performance. The Hoosiers have struggled to defend the pass this season, ranking 76th in opponent EPA per pass and 43rd in opponent pass success rate. They simply don't have the skill in the secondary to slow down the best player in college football. Smith is already averaging 152.66 receiving yards per game this season, so there's no reason why he can't rack up 150+ yards against on Saturday.

I love this bet at plus-money.

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