The final week of the 2026 regular season has arrived in the ACC, and the conference still has two potential College Football Playoff contenders: the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest dominated once again last weekend, while the Hurricanes faced a scare at home. Either way, surviving is the most important thing with Selection Sunday swiftly approaching.

How did the Weekly ACC Power Rankings shift following Week 12?

ACC Power Rankings After Week 12

1. Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

Miami survived, but not without drama. The Hurricanes trailed 14-0 in the opening frame. However, they found a way to win the game in the second half. Either way, the recent trend of close games is concerning, as Virginia Tech was lifeless entering the contest.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1, 7-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest is smoking teams right now. The Demon Deacons got out to a 43-7 advantage before Georgia Tech did some garbage-time work to make the final score look less lopsided.

The rematch is set in Charlotte between Wake Forest and Miami.

3. Louisville Cardinals (8-3, 7-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 3 (no change)

Louisville won its sixth straight game, making quick work of Pittsburgh in a 42-10 victory. The Cardinals have found their footing, but they need a lot of things to go in their favor this weekend to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

4. Clemson Tigers (7-4, 5-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 13 (+9)

Clemson is just confusing. After dropping a stinker to Georgia Tech in Death Valley, the Tigers went on the road and handled Duke on a short week.

The Tigers are on the cusp of eight whacky wins.

5. Duke Blue Devils (7-4, 4-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 4 (-1)

Duke didn't score in the first half, and got dominated in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils have now dropped two straight games.

6. Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (+3)

Virginia battled its way back to bowl eligibility with 41-24 victory against North Carolina.

7. Stanford Cardinal (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 10 (+3)

Surprisingly, Stanford has won four of its past five games to clinch a postseason spot, taking down Cal 44-28.

8. SMU Mustangs (7-4, 5-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 5 (-3)

SMU was defeated soundly for the second straight game. November has been a disappointment for the Mustangs.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 11 (+2)

Virginia Tech fought, but couldn't overcome its offensive woes at Miami. The Hokies have lost five of their last seven games.

10. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-6, 2-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 7 (-3)

North Carolina has dropped four of its last five games following a 41-24 defeat to Virginia. The Tar Heels are on the brink of bowl eligibility.

11. Boston College Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 14 (+3)

Boston College snapped a three-game skid against Syracuse, but has to upset Miami to make a bowl game. That seems unlikely.

12. North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-6, 3-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (+4)

North Carolina State rose from the dead to bury Florida State. The Wolfpack dominated the second half of the game in a 28-10 victory.

13. Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 6 (-7)

Florida State's putrid offense ruined any chance of the Seminoles going bowling in 2026.

14. Syracuse Orange (5-6, 3-6 ACC)

Last week: No. 8 (-6)

Syracuse had won three of its last four games to give itself an opportunity down the stretch. However, after falling to Boston College, the Orange have to beat Notre Dame to make the postseason.

15. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (-3)

The loss of Mason Heintschel continues to show up each week.

16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

Last week: No. 15 (-1)

Georgia Tech fell back to Earth in a 50-29 shellacking by Wake Forest.

17. Cal Golden Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (no change)

Cal is just counting down the days until the season is over at this point.