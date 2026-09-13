Angriest College Football Fan Bases After Week 2

College football is something of a zero-sum game in that for every exciting high point, some other fan base is feeling sad and disappointed. Week two saw two of the top six teams in the national polls take a slide, and plenty of other disappointed fan bases reacting in frustration. Here's a quick look around college football Week 2 at some of the angriest fan bases in the nation.

Ohio State

On the way to finishing a dominant 23-3 win over Texas, Ohio State saw it turn into a 24-23 loss. Bad news for the Buckeyes? Well, Ohio State's fan reaction strongly suggests a fan base that took the loss even harder than Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's squad is now 1-3 in their last four games, and folks around Columbus don't seem likely to let him forget it soon.

Ryan Day I love him. Love the culture he brings to Ohio State. But he needs to get angry. He needs to be like Indiana. Even if your winning by 40 pts doesn’t matter if it’s a bottom feeder or the #1 ranked team, your on the side lines flailing your arms spittin and screaming.… — Tan (@TFervida3) September 13, 2026

Ohio State has lost their last three games against ranked teams - Texas, Miami, and Indiana. And they’ve all been pretty similar losses! He’s not learning at all but we’ll hear the same canned answers about toughness and being tested and whatever. — Tim Chodzin (@timchodz) September 13, 2026

Last 3 Ohio State coaches to lose 3 of the last 4 games:



John Cooper (1999)

Luke Fickell (2011)

Ryan Day (2026)



Not good company. #ohiostate #buckeyes #espn #osu — Mayor Shane R. Saum of Lago Vista (@Shane4LagoVista) September 13, 2026

Oregon

At least Ohio State spent most of its game ahead and fell to a team ranked in the top 5. Oregon fell to an 0-1 Oklahoma State team that had just been rocked by Tulsa and hadn't shown a pulse in several seasons. Oklahoma State nealry doubled up Oregon in yardage while pulling a 39-31 upset win that left Duck fans more than a little disappointed. Dan Lanning's talent-laden roster suffered an ugly, ugly upset.

No accountability. Very sad to hear this from Dan after this offseason hype tour.



This product is embarrassing to Oregon fans. Zero excuses. Fix it. — CatholicDan (@catholic_dan7) September 12, 2026

It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if we have half of our team transfer out after this year.



It’s going to make me really sad but I would 100% understand it.



Oregon will truly never win a national championship. Ever. We don’t have the culture for it. — Aq (@aqouraa) September 12, 2026

Saw this coming when we hired two inexperienced coordinators from inside the program. Oregon will continue to be an unserious program for a very long time. We might as well keep that 0 on the helmets — Sad Mariner Duck (@KinggHJB) September 12, 2026

Oklahoma

The No. 11 Sooners played a Michigan team that needed a very helpful bit of timekeeping to outlast Western Michigan in Week 1. Looked like an easy win coming in, but a 17-10 loss left OU fans wondering about their season ahead-- and particularly about much-hyped QB John Mateer, who played pedestrian at best.

I have had a lot I want to say about today’s game, probably best to bite my tongue. I’m just afraid the future at Oklahoma isn’t looking bright, hope it’s not true but we need a major turn around and we need it soon. Sad. — TheSoonerRanger (@TheSoonerRanger) September 13, 2026

My rant is over, this game made me so sad. I don’t know why I continue to buy into the Oklahoma hype train every offseason. — Miguel Flores (@TheJaimeFlores1) September 12, 2026

I love Oklahoma football but I will not be sad to see Mateer & Arbuckle seek opportunities elsewhere. I can’t remember when we were good on both sides of the football. — Brian K (@Brian_Kreme) September 12, 2026

Minnesota

The Gophers' humiliation didn't come in a top 25 game, but Minnesota fans had a rough Saturday. The fell 38-13 at home to a fairly unremarkable Mississippi State team. With a chance to make a statement with a home win, Minnesota instead was outrushed 252-13 and was dominated in the trenches. Their fans... well, it wasn't a pretty occasion for them.

That’s it, I am SAD. I’ve been a Minnesota Fan since 2019, and this is the final straw. Until PJ “fraud” Fleck is deported to Ghana by ICE I will no longer be supporting this team. — Howard Rest (@howard_rest) September 12, 2026

Minnesota needs to bite the bullet and move on from the PJ Fleck era. It's year 10 in the program and while he's brought it some consistency, our ceiling should not be 8-9 wins. I know he does a great job developing talent, but wins are too important to ignore any longer. — David Edwards (@david_edwards91) September 12, 2026

For the record. THIS was NOT me! 🤣 https://t.co/xfbf79wieW — Minnesota Rossco. Since 1986! (@TheRossBrendel) September 13, 2026