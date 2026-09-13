Angriest College Football Fan Bases After Week 2
College football is something of a zero-sum game in that for every exciting high point, some other fan base is feeling sad and disappointed. Week two saw two of the top six teams in the national polls take a slide, and plenty of other disappointed fan bases reacting in frustration. Here's a quick look around college football Week 2 at some of the angriest fan bases in the nation.
Ohio State
On the way to finishing a dominant 23-3 win over Texas, Ohio State saw it turn into a 24-23 loss. Bad news for the Buckeyes? Well, Ohio State's fan reaction strongly suggests a fan base that took the loss even harder than Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's squad is now 1-3 in their last four games, and folks around Columbus don't seem likely to let him forget it soon.
Oregon
At least Ohio State spent most of its game ahead and fell to a team ranked in the top 5. Oregon fell to an 0-1 Oklahoma State team that had just been rocked by Tulsa and hadn't shown a pulse in several seasons. Oklahoma State nealry doubled up Oregon in yardage while pulling a 39-31 upset win that left Duck fans more than a little disappointed. Dan Lanning's talent-laden roster suffered an ugly, ugly upset.
Oklahoma
The No. 11 Sooners played a Michigan team that needed a very helpful bit of timekeeping to outlast Western Michigan in Week 1. Looked like an easy win coming in, but a 17-10 loss left OU fans wondering about their season ahead-- and particularly about much-hyped QB John Mateer, who played pedestrian at best.
Minnesota
The Gophers' humiliation didn't come in a top 25 game, but Minnesota fans had a rough Saturday. The fell 38-13 at home to a fairly unremarkable Mississippi State team. With a chance to make a statement with a home win, Minnesota instead was outrushed 252-13 and was dominated in the trenches. Their fans... well, it wasn't a pretty occasion for them.
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Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.