A third Auburn football player was arrested last month, report finds
Auburn football tight end Hollis Davidson was arrested on a felony drug charge in his home state of Georgia at the end of last month, according to a report from AL.com.
Local authorities found Davidson loitering around a closed business and was in possession of a THC vape and loose marijuana of an undisclosed amount on June 19, according to a police report.
The vape was brought in for further testing by police, who later found that it was positive for Delta 9 at a concentrate of 1.42 percent, per the report.
That led to an arrest warrant being put out for Davidson on July 26, as authorities charged him with being in possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Davidson was booked early in the day, just before 7:30 a.m. local time, two days later near the end of last week and he was bailed out the following day at a posted amount of $5,000.
The arrest warrant, his being brought in and booked, and his being ultimately bailed out all took place just as Auburn was kicking off its fall football camp for the 2025 season.
Players were initially reporting for fall camp on July 29, when Davidson was reportedly bailed out.
Davidson was suspended from the Auburn football team for violation of team rules, a program spokesman said, via the AL.com report.
This arrest marks one of several involving Auburn football players over the last few weeks.
Tigers linebacker D’Angelo Barber and wide receiver Malcolm Simmons were also arrested over the month of July.
Barber was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Dadeville, Ala., on July 7.
Simmons was arrested on July 16 on charges of domestic assault with strangulation or suffocation, with him getting a preliminary hearing early on Friday.
Davidson was a former three-star recruit in Auburn’s 2025 football recruiting class and one of the program’s two tight end commitments this past cycle.
