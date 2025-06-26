Auburn football flips 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone from Penn State
Auburn football secured a major recruiting victory when it flipped four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone from Penn State on Thursday.
Falzone is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2026 football recruiting class and represents an important gain for Auburn after falling behind in this year’s cycle.
Auburn lost two commitments this month, after linebacker Shadarius Toodle and wide receiver Devin Carter both backed out of their pledges to the program.
Those decommitments came amid some focus on the golfing habits of Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze after AL.com revealed he logged 11 rounds alone this month at a time when his team ranked 15th among 16 SEC teams in the recruiting rankings, according to 247.
Falzone, a native of Nazareth, Pa., committed to Penn State on April 12 and took an official visit to the school six weeks after making the pledge.
Three days later, Falzone was offered by Auburn and eventually flipped his commitment in a decision that caught most recruiting analysts by surprise.
Falzone was trending towards Penn State with 50 percent likelihood and to Auburn with under 1 percent odds prior to the flip, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Falzone is considered the No. 8 athlete and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Pennsylvania, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
The quarterback was rated as the No. 18 player in the country at his position and the No. 246 overall prospect, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Falzone covered 2,136 yards passing and scored 23 touchdowns as a junior, rushing for an additional 743 yards and eight more scores.
