Baylor football player Alex Foster dies in shooting
Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster died early Wednesday after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car, the Washington Co. (Miss.) Coroner’s Office said.
Foster was 18 years old.
Greenville (Miss.) police said they responded to a reported shooting shortly after midnight on Wednesday and found a single male victim in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement.
“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come... Alex’s memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program.”
Aranda also posted a separate message on X, saying: “Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who loved him so deeply.”
Foster played high school football at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Madison, Miss., and was considered the No. 37 defensive line prospect and the No. 12 overall recruit from the state, according to an average of the national recruiting rankings.
While he didn’t play as a true freshman, Foster was projected to take a larger role with the Baylor program and compete for more time this coming season.
Foster’s death comes amid what Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons called a “surge in violent crimes” so pronounced that the city established a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to stall the violence.
